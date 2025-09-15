Cesafi opener: USJ-R Baby Jaguars stun CEC in OT win

USJ-R Baby Jaguars players tightly defended a CEC player during their Cesafi High School game. | Photo from Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars pulled off a stunning upset, toppling the favored Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in overtime, 70–62, as the centerpiece basketball tournament of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 officially unwrapped on Sunday, September 14, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory came as a shocker for CEC head coach Mark Tallo’s squad, considered one of the high school division’s most consistent dark horses, as they fell to the rebuilding Baby Jaguars of coach Julius Cadavis.

CEC looked firmly in control after building a 13-point lead, 32–19, and staying ahead most of the way. But USJ-R clawed back late, trimming an eight-point deficit to just three, 55–58, behind the efforts of Krstc Da Silva and John Caresosa.

With six seconds left, Baby Jaguars captain Clyve Heinrich Antig launched a desperate three-pointer that drew a reckless foul from John Denver Jopia. Antig calmly sank all three free throws to knot the score at 58–all and force overtime.

USJ-R completely turned the tide in the extra period, taking a 59–58 lead and never looking back. Antig and Brent Jandy Yanong extended the gap to 65–60 before Silva delivered back-to-back baskets for their biggest lead at 70–60, sealing the come-from-behind win.

Silva powered USJ-R with a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block. Antig added 16 points and narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds, while Caresosa chipped in 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

For CEC, Louie Jay Estorba led with 14 points, followed by Kenneth Fuller with 12, Reyvene Arobo with 11, and Mohammad Dimaporo with 10.

DBTC edges San Carlos

In the other high school match, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves opened their campaign with a 67–62 victory over the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors, formerly known as USC-BED.

Daniel Cerilles Jr. paced DBTC with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. James Kennedy Plano and Serger Rodriguez backed him up with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

San Carlos’ Neil Ashley Ibarita poured in a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort, while Brad Miguel Yu contributed 13 points.

