Emmy winners in key categories

US-Canadian actor Seth Rogen accepts the Outstanding Comedy Series award for “The Studio” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 77th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Adolescence” won for best limited series, while “The Pitt” and “The Studio” won for best drama and best comedy, respectively.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “The Pitt”

Canadian-US actor Seth Rogen poses in the press room with the awards for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for “The Studio” as he attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “The Studio”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: “Adolescence”

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

US actor Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “The Pitt” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Britt Lower, “Severance”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

US actress Britt Lower poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Severance” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

US actress Hannah Einbinder poses in the press room with award Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

US actress Cristin Milioti accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for “The Penguin” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”