Virginia Food Inc. launched its first ever Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan

Virginia Food Inc. successfully launched its much-awaited Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan on September 13, 2025. The event gathered more than 1000 sari-sari store owners and local entrepreneurs who took part in informative discussions, fun raffle draws, and new business opportunities.

The caravan was created to support Filipino micro-entrepreneurs, helping them strengthen their sari-sari store businesses and build sustainable growth within their communities.

“Sari-sari stores are the lifeblood of the Filipino community. We want to bring meaningful impact to our micro-entrepreneurs by providing them with business opportunities,” said Lance Gregorio, Digital and Brand Marketing Head, Virginia Food Inc.

The lifeblood of the Filipino Community

The mom-and-pop stores, commonly known as sari-sari stores, are the lifeblood of the Filipino community. In almost every Filipino neighborhood, there is a sari-sari store. In the Philippines, approximately 15–20% of the retail market is accounted for by these stores. With an estimated 1,300,000 outlets nationwide, there is no denying that this retail segment is the go-to shop for many Filipino families. From canned goods to frozen goods, sari-sari stores offer a variety of everyday necessities.

This prompted Virginia Food Inc. to venture into business-to-business partnerships with micro-entrepreneurs. With mutual support and growth in mind, the company envisions helping the Filipino community by providing business development opportunities, training, and access to partner brands. Rooted in shared success and the goal of empowering micro-businesses, Asenso Ka Juan was developed to champion micro-entrepreneurship across the country.

From the screens to the streets

What started as an online community for Virginia Food Inc. customers has now transitioned into a transformative platform where micro-entrepreneurs connect and engage with partner brands. Since 2023, the Asenso Ka Juan online community has grown to more than 20,000 members made up of small and micro-entrepreneurs from across the Philippines.

With members mostly from Cebu City, Mandaue, Davao, and Cagayan, Virginia Food Inc. decided to bring the Filipino micro-retail community together and recognize their valuable contribution in shaping the purchasing decisions of customers. The Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan became a meeting point for brands and entrepreneurs who share the same goal of business growth and community development.

A celebration for Filipino entrepreneurs

The Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan was created not only to open business opportunities but also to give sari-sari store owners a chance to enjoy, relax, and unwind. Along with irresistible deals and discounts from partner brands, participants had the chance to win exciting rewards ranging from cash prizes to home appliances. The crowd enjoyed lively entertainment from social media personality Sherwinables and high-energy performances from Missing Filemon, making the event both productive and fun.

The success of the Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan marks an important step in Virginia Food Inc.’s mission to uplift Filipino micro-entrepreneurs. By combining business opportunities, community partnerships, and moments of celebration, the initiative continues to empower sari-sari store owners and strengthen their role as the heartbeat of every Filipino neighborhood.

With its successful turnout and a steadily growing online community, Virginia Food Inc.’s Asenso Ka Juan initiative is set to create even more business opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs across the Philippines. Virginia is already eyeing another community caravan scheduled between the end of the first quarter and the early second quarter of 2026. Follow Virginia Food Inc. on Facebook for updates. The next Asenso Ka Juan Community Caravan could be coming to your area!