LIST: Marcos shows where budget for flood control will be realigned
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he has already prepared the full “menu” outlining where the 2026 budget originally intended for flood-control projects will be realigned.
Marcos revealed the list at a press conference, a week after announcing that the allocation for flood control projects under the 2026 National Expenditure Program will be reappropriated to education, health, and other departments.
“Since we have canceled all flood control projects for 2026. [For] those savings, we already put a menu … kailangan na maliwanag na maliwanag na mapupunta sa tamang lugar, and so we have made a menu for our legislators to follow… then say that all insertions, all changes made can only be made to the benefit of these agencies,” said Marcos.
(Since we have canceled all flood-control projects for 2026, for those savings, we already prepared a menu… it has to be very clear that the funds will go to the right places. And so we created a menu for our legislators to follow… then say that all insertions and all changes made can only be to the benefit of these agencies.)
Below is the list of priority sectors, agencies, and programs Marcos has identified:
Education
- State universities and colleges
- Construction of laboratory buildings
- Construction of students’ dormitories
- Construction of academic buildings
- Department of Education
- Basic education facilities/school building program
- Textbook (and other instructional materials)
- Laptop (computerization program)
- Last mile school
Agriculture
- Department of Agriculture
- Farm-to-market roads
- Postharvest facilities
- Rice subsidy
- Cold storage expansion project
- Fish ports
- National Irrigation Administration
- Irrigation dams
Health
- Department of Health
- Specialty hospitals
- Health facilities enhancement program
- Provision of medicines
- Medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients
Housing
- Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development
- National Housing Authority
- Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program
- Infrastructure and information, communication technology
- Office of Civil Defense
- Evacuation centers
Department of Information and Communications Technology
- Free Wi-Fi program
Labor
- Department of Labor and Employment
- Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers or Tupad Program
Social
- Department of Social Welfare and Development
- Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)
Energy
- Department of Energy/Energy Regulatory Commission
- Electrification project
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.