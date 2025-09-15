LIST: Marcos shows where budget for flood control will be realigned

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos speaks during a press conference at Malacanang Palace in Manila on August 11, 2025. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said he has already prepared the full “menu” outlining where the 2026 budget originally intended for flood-control projects will be realigned.

Marcos revealed the list at a press conference, a week after announcing that the allocation for flood control projects under the 2026 National Expenditure Program will be reappropriated to education, health, and other departments.

“Since we have canceled all flood control projects for 2026. [For] those savings, we already put a menu … kailangan na maliwanag na maliwanag na mapupunta sa tamang lugar, and so we have made a menu for our legislators to follow… then say that all insertions, all changes made can only be made to the benefit of these agencies,” said Marcos.

(Since we have canceled all flood-control projects for 2026, for those savings, we already prepared a menu… it has to be very clear that the funds will go to the right places. And so we created a menu for our legislators to follow… then say that all insertions and all changes made can only be to the benefit of these agencies.)

Below is the list of priority sectors, agencies, and programs Marcos has identified:

Education

State universities and colleges

Construction of laboratory buildings

Construction of students’ dormitories

Construction of academic buildings

Department of Education

Basic education facilities/school building program

Textbook (and other instructional materials)

Laptop (computerization program)

Last mile school

Agriculture

Department of Agriculture

Farm-to-market roads

Postharvest facilities

Rice subsidy

Cold storage expansion project

Fish ports

National Irrigation Administration

Irrigation dams

Health

Department of Health

Specialty hospitals

Health facilities enhancement program

Provision of medicines

Medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients

Housing

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development

National Housing Authority

Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program

Infrastructure and information, communication technology

Office of Civil Defense

Evacuation centers

Department of Information and Communications Technology

Free Wi-Fi program

Labor

Department of Labor and Employment

Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers or Tupad Program

Social

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)

Energy

Department of Energy/Energy Regulatory Commission

Electrification project

