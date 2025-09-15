Mandaue councilor pushes strict jaywalking law enforcement

Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug. | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug has called for the strict implementation of the city’s jaywalking ordinance, emphasizing public safety and discipline on the roads.

During a recent session, Cabahug, in coordination with the City Council’s Committee on Transportation chaired by Councilor Tingsol Cabahug, passed a resolution requesting the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), through the Office of the Mayor, to strictly enforce City Ordinance No. 08-2000-036 (K/K-036) (Establishing the rights and duties of pedestrians) and No. 12-2010-565 (amending K/K-036 by upgrading the penalties and administrative fines).

Cabahug, who is the vice chairperson of the Committee on Education, raised concerns about the current status of the ordinance. He noted that while an ordinance against jaywalking exists, it is not being strictly enforced.

The matter will also be brought to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

According to Cabahug, the current amended ordinance sets specific violations for students. Violators’ IDs are confiscated and turned over to school principals. However, he pointed out that for other individuals, including adults, there are no clear penalties stated in the ordinance.

“I haven’t seen any penalties for jaywalking apart from the student ID confiscation,”. “We will revisit the original ordinance because what I’ve reviewed is only the amended version,” said Cabahug in an interview on Minday, September 15.

Cabahug said they will revisit the original ordinance to see if a penalty is set. He believes people are more likely to follow rules if there is a monetary penalty involved.

“This is for the benefit and safety of everyone,” he said.

Cabahug said that Mandaue has complete pedestrian lanes, and if there is no pedestrian lane on the street, there is a skywalk but some people still refuse to use them.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) Head Hyll Retuya also confirmed that there is currently no strict implementation in place.

The resolution will be part of the agenda of the Traffic Board in their next meeting.

Moreover, Cabahug also passed another resolution urging the 27 barangays to deploy barangay tanods in school zone areas and to conduct roving patrols near skywalks within their jurisdictions.

Cabahug also acknowledged the efforts of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, citing improvements such as the installation of lights in skywalks as a proactive measure for pedestrian safety.

Barangay tanods have been deployed during late-night hours, particularly from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., to help monitor and enforce pedestrian safety.

On August 27, a 13-year-old Grade 8 student from Barangay Bakilid was hit and killed by a trailer truck along MC Briones Street in Barangay Looc, near the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School.

TEAM said the accident occurred while the boy was crossing the road. /csl

