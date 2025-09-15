Heightened security marks last day of 2025 Bar Exams in Cebu

Students, faculty, and families of examinees flocked the sides of N. Bacalso Avenue for the final day of the 2025 Bar Exams. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Security was heightened around the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus on Sunday, September 14, as the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rolled out extensive measures to ensure peace and order on the last day of the 2025 Bar Examinations.

From as early as 2 a.m., nearly 200 CCPO personnel were deployed to secure the testing venue, which was one of 14 designated local testing centers nationwide.

Police were stationed at key entry points along N. Bacalso Avenue and surrounding streets to manage traffic, maintain order, and safeguard examinees and their families.

Crowd control was also a priority as more than a thousand supporters from various law schools and universities gathered outside the campus to cheer for the examinees as they exited the gates of the venue.

The CCPO, in coordination with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and barangay safety officers, implemented strict traffic management and security protocols to keep the area safe and orderly.

Authorities also strictly enforced city ordinances to maintain discipline within the testing zone. City Ordinance No. 512, which bans the sale and consumption of alcohol and public drunkenness, was observed within a 100-meter radius of the campus. Meanwhile, City Ordinance No. 309, which regulates noise levels, was enforced to ensure a quiet environment for examinees.

A liquor ban was likewise imposed from 9 p.m. on examination days until 10 p.m. after exams concluded.

Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Evangelista Figueroa, personally inspected security arrangements, underscoring the importance of the operations in protecting both the examinees and the integrity of the Bar exams.

With over 1,300 candidates completing the examination in Cebu City, police maintained their presence until the end of the exams to ensure order and security around the venue.

In an interview, Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, CCPO spokesperson, said no accidents were recorded throughout the three-day examination.

She noted, however, that the final day saw a slight traffic buildup as larger crowds gathered for the traditional “salubong,” with families, students, faculty, and school buses occupying the sidewalks near the venue.

“Medyo naa la’y build up pag last day, pagkagabii naa siya’y buildup, both sides tungod kay katong mga buses sa schools nga naka-park sa kilid and also katong mga family and friends nga naghuwat sa ilahang mga examinees sa gawas. Pero so far, moving ra siya,” she said.

The 2025 Bar Examinations ran for three days nationwide, with Cebu City serving as one of the major local centers outside Metro Manila. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP