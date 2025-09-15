Gabines’ heroics lifts Cheetahs past Jaguars in Cesafi opener

The Benedicto College Cheetahs. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs opened their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball campaign with an electrifying comeback win, edging the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 76-74, in the tournament’s opening game Sunday night, September 15, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Down by as many as 14 points, the Cheetahs clawed their way back behind the heroic putback of forward Serge Gabines, who sealed the victory in the dying seconds. With Benedicto trailing by one and 13 seconds remaining, Gabines grabbed an offensive rebound off AJ Tolipas’ missed jumper, converted the putback, drew a foul, and sank the bonus free throw to complete the three-point play that stole the game.

Head coach BJ Murillo’s squad endured 12 lead changes and nine deadlocks before pulling through.

Gabines led the charge with 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. Kenneth Babalcon chipped in 12 points, eight boards, six assists, and two steals, while rookie Jhon Loufred Diamante announced his Cesafi arrival with a team-high 16 points. Team captain Den Rick Orgong added nine markers.

For the Jaguars, rookie guard Fritz Gonzales paced the offense with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Christian Carl Sollano scored 12, while Rodge Balbao and Lorenzo Gabriel Saraum contributed 11 apiece.

The Cheetahs trailed 30-42 at halftime but ignited a 13-5 run to open the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 43-47 and tying the game at 55-all before setting the stage for Gabines’ decisive moment in the fourth period.

Benedicto College faces the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Sunday, September 21, at 6:30 p.m. USJ-R will try to bounce back against the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, on Saturday, September 22, also at 6:30 p.m.

