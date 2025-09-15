UC faces CIT-U; UV meets Benedicto College in Cesafi Season 25 basketball action
UC Webmasters (above), and CIT-U Wildcats (below). | CESAFI photos
UC faces CIT-U; UV meets Benedicto College in Cesafi Season 25 basketball action
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, last season’s runners-up, open their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball campaign on Tuesday, September 16, at their newly renovated home court, the Cebu Coliseum.
They face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 6:45 p.m. UC, under coach-lawyer Kern Sesante, retains the core that powered the Webmasters to three straight finals appearances.
They’ll be tested by a retooled Wildcats squad now led by former Cesafi champion Donbel Belano. The Webmasters dominated their only meeting with CIT-U last year, 84-65, en route to a historic 8-0 elimination-round sweep.
READ: Gabines’ heroics lifts Cheetahs past Jaguars in Cesafi opener
This time, they open a longer and tougher double round-robin season looking to set the tone early. Veteran guard Neon Chavez, who transferred from the USPF Panthers for a one-and-done season, headlines UC’s newcomers.
He joins mainstays Jepherson Nonol, Maverick Eligoyo, Michael Diaz, Charles Libatog, Mark Jhon Ecal, and Danie Boy Lapiz. CIT-U counters with veteran big man Josiah Villamayor, John Rey Guinita, and Jerian Marc Abello, supported by a crop of rookies promoted from its high school ranks.
In the high school division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, a rookie-laden squad and former champions, take on the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m. Photo caption: UC Webmasters (above), and CIT-U Wildcats (below). | CESAFI photos
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.