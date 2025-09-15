UC Webmasters (above), and CIT-U Wildcats (below). | CESAFI photos

UC faces CIT-U; UV meets Benedicto College in Cesafi Season 25 basketball action

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, last season’s runners-up, open their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball campaign on Tuesday, September 16, at their newly renovated home court, the Cebu Coliseum.

They face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 6:45 p.m. UC, under coach-lawyer Kern Sesante, retains the core that powered the Webmasters to three straight finals appearances.

They’ll be tested by a retooled Wildcats squad now led by former Cesafi champion Donbel Belano. The Webmasters dominated their only meeting with CIT-U last year, 84-65, en route to a historic 8-0 elimination-round sweep.

This time, they open a longer and tougher double round-robin season looking to set the tone early. Veteran guard Neon Chavez, who transferred from the USPF Panthers for a one-and-done season, headlines UC’s newcomers.

He joins mainstays Jepherson Nonol, Maverick Eligoyo, Michael Diaz, Charles Libatog, Mark Jhon Ecal, and Danie Boy Lapiz. CIT-U counters with veteran big man Josiah Villamayor, John Rey Guinita, and Jerian Marc Abello, supported by a crop of rookies promoted from its high school ranks.

In the high school division, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, a rookie-laden squad and former champions, take on the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m.

