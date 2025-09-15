Two men found dead in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City, Talisay

Two lifeless bodies have been discovered separately in Brgy. Quiot Pardo, Cebu City (left) on Sunday, September 14 and in Brgy. Manipis, Talisay City, Cebu (right) on Monday, September 15. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are investigating the discovery of two dead men in separate areas of Metro Cebu, after bodies were found just hours apart in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City, and Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

Dead body in Barangay Quiot Pardo

The first body was found on Sunday afternoon, September 14, in a mountainous portion of Sitio Antuanga, Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City.

According to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), hikers spotted the victim, described as a light-built male with tattoos on his chest and thigh, lying face down with visible gunshot wounds.

Investigators also recovered spent bullet casings at the scene.

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, CCPO spokesperson, said there were signs that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and only dumped in the area.

“Wala kaayo siya’y dugo didto so posible nga wala siya diha gipatay. Gibutang nalang siya didto kay kung makita sad ninyo didto, mura’g naa na’y nakahapin nga tshirt didto. Pero, gamay ra kaayo ang dugo didto sa area. So, dako ang possibility nga dili siya didto gipatay, igo ra siya gihagbong didto,” Gonzales explained, adding that investigators are still working to confirm the victim’s identity.

Dead body in Brgy. Manipis, Talisay City

Less than 12 hours later, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 15, another body was discovered along Manipis Road in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

The unidentified male, who was wearing black shorts and a sleeveless shirt, was found lying lifeless on the roadside.

He was found with at least one gunshot wound to the face, a dark cloth covering his head, and his wrists bound with tape.

Beside the body, investigators recovered a piece of cardboard with the handwritten message: “Wag tularan! Drug addict ako.” (Don’t be like me! I’m a drug addict.)

Police in Talisay immediately sought the assistance of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the site.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, Talisay City Police Chief, confirmed that the victim in their case has already been identified with the help of his family, although details are being withheld pending further investigation.

She also said a series of case conferences are underway to establish leads.

“We have already started the case conference earlier this morning and later, every day here on out. This afternoon, all the teams will be here to report on where are we on the investigation,” she said.

Two killings linked?

While the CCPO has not ruled out the possibility that the two killings are connected, Maramag noted that both stations are conducting independent investigations.

“We are not discounting the possibility right now but we are having different investigations, which I think is much better. Cebu City is having their own investigation, and we are having our own investigation. ‘Pag nag-convene mi and we have gathered the same conclusions, I think that would be better off. So for now, we are just focusing on what happened here on our area of responsibility with regards sa amoang incident. And maybe later on, kung medyo deep na ang amoang knowledge or pieces of evidence, matandi na namo with the investigation that they are doing there in Cebu City also,” Maramag said.

Authorities from both cities assured the public that they are pursuing all angles, including the possibility of drug-related motives, which police say remains a common denominator in recent shooting incidents.

Both victims’ bodies have been recovered for post-mortem examination as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances behind the twin discoveries. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP