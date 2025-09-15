Cebu woman drops charges vs live-in partner after alleged physical abuse

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old woman who accused her live-in partner of repeatedly beating her inside their rented apartment in Barangay Apas has decided not to pursue charges, despite initially filing a complaint with the police.

Physical abuse incident

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on September 14, when the suspect, identified as alias “Alden,” allegedly punched the victim, alias “Krisha,” several times in the back.

According to police, the suspect also pulled her ear and dragged her across the floor, leaving her with multiple bruises.

Barangay personnel responded after the landlord called for help upon hearing the victim’s cries to be rescued.

READ: Parents may face 4 to 6 years in prison for child abuse

Together with a Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) officer and police personnel, they brought both the victim and suspect to Mabolo Police Station.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, September 15, Police Corporal Sandra Romella Villabas, investigator from the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD), said the victim disclosed during her initial interview that this was not the first time she had suffered physical abuse.

“Sa akoang interview sa biktima, pirme na daw ni. Everytime nga mag-away sila, manapat jud siya (the suspect). Mao to’y mas grabe nga pagdapat sa iyaha maong naka-decide siya nga iyahang ipapriso unya mu-file siya og kaso,” she said.

Charges dropped

The suspect was initally set to face charges of physical injury in relation to the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

However, the victim returned to the police station the following day to submit an affidavit of desistance, effectively withdrawing her complaint.

She reportedly changed her mind after the suspect’s family settled with her and asked her to send him back to their hometown in Davao City.

The suspect was detained at the Mabolo Police Station but has been released following the victim’s decision to drop the charges.

The couple, both employed in a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, had been in a relationship for two years and had been living in Cebu City for less than a year. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP