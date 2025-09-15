Mandaue City to begin dredging major waterways as part of flood mitigation efforts

This is the collapsed sheet pile flood control project in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Dredging operations will soon be conducted along major waterways in Mandaue City as part of ongoing flood mitigation efforts.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said he will be requesting an update from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding the planned dredging activities.

He noted that dredging remains the immediate and primary solution being proposed, especially in heavily silted areas such as the portion of the Butuanon River in Barangay Paknaan.

“Kung madredge og maayo less chance nga dili gyud moawas ang baha pero bisan pa og madredge kung insuffecient ang carrying capacity. So, you need to have the second level of the flood control para dili gyud moawas ang tubig ngadto sa mga balay,” said Fortuna in an interview on Monday, Sept. 15.

Fortuna also emphasized the importance of infrastructure repairs, particularly following the recent collapse of a section of the flood control project in Sitio Talong, also in Barangay Paknaan. On August 26, 2025, around 15 meters of the structure gave way due to water pressure caused by heavy rainfall, which compromised the PVC sheet piles. The collapse has since affected the structural stability of the area.

The DPWH is currently repairing and plans to replace the damaged section along with those showing signs of tilting with more durable steel sheet piles. The agency will fund the repairs, which were already scheduled before the collapse due to earlier inspections revealing structural tilting. The sheet pile forms Level 1 of the area’s flood control project but lacks reinforcement from Level 2 structures.

DPWH Sixth District Engineering Office Head Engr. Gumer Castillo, in an earlier interview, said:

“Amoang sabutan sa regional office kay ang desilting machine naa man nila, kanang amphibious backhoe, to be scheduled pa.”

He added that the dredging will cover all major waterways in the city, including the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek, in coordination with the city government. This collaboration is especially crucial in areas where informal settlers may be affected by the operation of dredging equipment.

“Kinahanglan na gyud i-improve iyahang (river) capacity, ang nadeposit nga silt atoang iparemove,” Castillo said.

In terms of long-term flood control, Councilor Fortuna said the city is seeking support from the national government through their congressional representative Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon for the level 2 of the flood control project in Barangay Paknaan. The sheet pile that gave way is the first phase.

“So, three things atoang i-update. First is the dredging, repair of collapsed wall, and when will they construct the level 2 of the flood control project,” said Fortuna.

As a proactive measure, the Mandaue City Government will coordinate with Cebu City for the installation of an Early Warning System along the Butuanon River.

Fortuna said this system would benefit both Mandaue and Cebu City residents. He expressed optimism that Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival would support the initiative.

He also mentioned that coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Science and Technology regarding the EWS installation is still pending, but discussions are expected to begin soon.

Currently, Mandaue City has 16 EWS units installed across various sections of the river within its jurisdiction. One of these is located in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, to monitor upstream conditions before floodwaters reach Mandaue.

These EWS units are equipped with cameras and sirens to monitor river water levels and alert nearby residents when evacuation is necessary.

The planned EWS on the Cebu City side is expected to enhance monitoring of upstream river conditions. Since Mandaue is downstream, this will give residents more time to prepare and evacuate in case of rising floodwaters from the mountain areas.

The Mandaue City Council has already passed a resolution in support of these initiatives. Once the relevant agencies receive the resolution, they will be invited for a formal discussion.

The city aims to begin these meetings and consultations by the last week of September or early October to move forward with the necessary interventions. /csl

