5 Korean tourists injured in Alcoy Cebu van crash, case settled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vehicular accident in Alcoy, Cebu, that left five Korean tourists injured was resolved through a settlement after the taxi operator agreed to shoulder their medical expenses, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, when a black taxi van, driven by 35-year-old Sonny Parame of Lapu-Lapu City, overshot a curve along the national highway in Barangay Pugalo and plunged into a roadside canal.

The five Korean nationals, Dowoong Yoon, 30; Seungbin Choi, 29; Jinseok Lee, 29; Jonghyeon Ha, 30; and Hanjoon Jin, 30, were heading to Oslob for a whale-watching trip when the crash happened.

They were taken to Argao District Hospital for treatment.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, September 15, Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Rhinne Quilaton, case investigator, said most of the victims sustained only minor scratches, while one suffered a possible fracture.

The tourists remained inside the van during the accident, preventing more serious injuries.

Quilaton said three of the victims went to Alcoy Police Station later that day to settle the case with the operator of the van, who committed to cover all hospital expenses.

The driver was temporarily held at the station until the settlement was finalized, while the vehicle was recovered from a roadside drainage in the afternoon.

Police confirmed that Parame was not under the influence of alcohol, noting that the accident was caused by miscalculated speed while negotiating the curve.

Authorities reminded motorists to take extra caution along Alcoy’s winding roads, a common route for tourists bound for southern Cebu.

