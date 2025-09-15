American Terrence Williams captures first SUGBU Shootout crown

Terrence Williams (left) joins fellow SUGBU top three winners Dean John Zamora (center) and Tessie Dante (right). | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several attempts, American bowler Terrence “Tbonz” Williams finally struck gold in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament, clinching his first-ever title on Sunday, September 14, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Williams, a Division A bowler, edged Phinma Engineering’s Dean John Zamora by just four pins in a nail-biting championship round.

Williams tallied 187 pinfalls, narrowly beating Zamora’s 183, while Division C’s Tessie Dante settled for third place with 172.

The 10th frame proved decisive. Needing a strike to secure the win, Williams delivered under pressure to seal the championship. Unlike Zamora and Dante, who enjoyed 15 and 48 handicap points respectively, Williams relied on only five handicap points to take the crown.

Williams and his wife Frenzy, also a strong competitor, have been training extensively for this breakthrough. Frenzy finished third in the Division C qualifiers with 694 pinfalls.

On the road to the finals, Williams topped the Division A qualifiers with 797 pinfalls. Multi-titled Rene Ceniza followed with 777, while SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza came in third with 751. All three carried 17 handicap points.

In Division B, Zamora led with 754 pinfalls, outscoring Joma Avila (734) and Manny Bueno (719). Dante topped Division C with 751, ahead of Bebie Mauro (707) and Frenzy Williams.

