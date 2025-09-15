SHS squads notch opening-day wins in Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitationals

SHAABAA Chairman Afshin Ghassemi of SHS-de Cebu squeezed through the tough defense of CEC Dragons during their Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament 2025. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School (SHS) teams made a strong statement on opening day of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA)-hosted Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament 2025, winning three games across different divisions on Sunday, September 14, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The hosts secured victories in the 40-above, 30-above, and 29-under divisions to launch their campaign in style.

In the 40-above bracket, SHS-de Cebu turned back the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 69-56. SHAABAA chairman Afshin Ghassemi led the charge with 19 points, three rebounds, and a steal, while former PBA cager Joel Co added 18. Sergs Al Go Bui and Andrew Po chipped in 10 points apiece.

Allan Ting scored 15 and Donald Ting added 12 for CEC, which fell behind early, 29-10, and never recovered.

The SHS-de Cebu 30-above squad followed up with an 81-70 win over Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC). Elddie Cabahug fired 23 points along with six assists and two steals, while Ervin Lopena tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and a block.

John Velasco’s 24 points, five rebounds, and two assists kept DBTC competitive but weren’t enough to prevent the loss.

In the 29-under division, SHS-AdC Lux Oriens held off DBTC, 69-65. Big man RJ Dacalos anchored the win with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, adding three blocks, two assists, and a steal.

Xander Magbanua chipped in 16 points, while Mitch Ivan Almodal contributed 13. DBTC’s JZ Dizon finished with a game-high 19 points, while Alje Mendez scored 15 and Stanley Hapin 11 in the loss.

In other games, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters defeated SHS-AdC Magis, 114-103, behind Christian Talon’s 22 points in another 29-under matchup. DBTC downed UC, 88-70, in the other 40-above game behind a 31-point explosion from Dondon Hontiveros, while UC routed the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 91-75, with Rommel Ryan Luceno scoring 14 points.

