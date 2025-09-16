Daily Gospel, September 16

This is the Gospel for today, September 16, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-fourth week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 15

Daily Gospel, September 14

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 7, 11-17.

Jesus journeyed to a city called Nain, and his disciples and a large crowd accompanied him.

As he drew near to the gate of the city, a man who had died was being carried out, the only son of his mother, and she was a widow. A large crowd from the city was with her.

When the Lord saw her, he was moved with pity for her and said to her, “Do not weep.”

He stepped forward and touched the coffin; at this the bearers halted, and he said, “Young man, I tell you, arise!”

The dead man sat up and began to speak, and Jesus gave him to his mother.

Fear seized them all, and they glorified God, exclaiming, “A great prophet has arisen in our midst,” and “God has visited his people.”

This report about him spread through the whole of Judea and in all the surrounding region.

Source: dailygospel.org