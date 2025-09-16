Kanlaon Volcano: Phreatic eruption possible as quakes intensify

(File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday warned of a high possibility of a steam-driven phreatic eruption at Kanlaon Volcano following a spike in volcano-tectonic (VT) earthquakes.

Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said the rise in seismic activity and signs of pressurization could trigger short-lived, weak to moderately explosive eruptions.

READ: Negros authorities on alert as Kanlaon activity increases

“We cannot provide an exact percentage, but it is clear that the threat is high now compared to previous days. So we strongly remind the public that entry into and getting near the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is prohibited,” Bacolcol said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

Between midnight to 8 a.m. Monday, Phivolcs recorded 72 VT earthquakes that reached up to 12 km deep.

Increasing VT earthquakes indicate movements or cracks of stones beneath the volcano, pushing pressure or gas upwards, Bacolcol explained.

Sulfur dioxide emissions also climbed from 1,122 tonnes on Saturday to 2,388 tonnes on Sunday, although still below the medium-term average of 2,500 tonnes per day.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano: 9 quakes recorded on Friday, July 25 – Phivolcs

“Low gas emission could indicate closed system degassing, meaning there’s a clog in the passage. If this continues together with the increase in earthquakes, there is a possibility that the volcano would spew ashes, which could lead to a weak or even moderate eruption,” Bacolcol explained.

He advised communities to stay alert. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP