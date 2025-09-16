Andres Reyes Jr., Marcos choice to head the ICI, who is he?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. —INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines— Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. has been named on Monday by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the head of the three-member Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which will investigate the corruption in public work projects in the past 10 years.

Reyes has “a very good record of honesty and fairness, and a good record of being able to find justice for those who have been victimized,” said Marcos in appointing him to the ICI.

But who is the 75-year-old Reyes?

Born on May 11, 1950, Reyes is a third-generation justice in his family.

His father, Andres Reyes Sr., was a former presiding justice of the Court of Appeals. His grandfather, Alex Reyes Sr., was also a CA justice and later of the Supreme Court.

A career judicial officer, Reyes was a trial judge from 1987 until 1999.

He then served as associate justice of the CA from 1999 to 2010, following the footsteps of his father and grandfather. In 2010, he was appointed as presiding justice of the CA.

In July 2017, Reyes was appointed by then-President Rodrigo Duterte to the Supreme Court.

He retired on May 11, 2020, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, capping his 33-year judicial career.

Reyes then became an independent director of Basic Energy Corp. from November 2020 until his appointment by Marcos to the ICI.

Pro-Duterte decisions?

As a justice of the high court, Reyes’ decisions were seen to have favored Duterte, his appointing authority.

He concurred in the decision affirming the constitutionality of Duterte’s martial law in Mindanao in 2017 (G.R. No. 235935), as well as its three extensions up to 2019 (G.R. Nos. 236061, 236145, 236155).

Reyes also concurred with the decision declaring valid the 2017 arrest of then-Senator Leila de Lima (G.R. No. 229781), and the 2018 ouster of then-Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno via quo warranto (G.R. No. 237428).

Dissenter

But Reyes was noted for being one of the two dissenting voices—the other being Justice Marvic Leonen—in declaring as legal the retrenchment of some 1,400 flight attendants and stewards of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) in 1998.

In the March 2018 decision (G.R. No. 178083), the high court’s en banc abandoned its 2009 ruling that affirmed with finality its earlier 2008 ruling declaring as illegal the dismissal of members of the Flight Attendants and Stewards Association of the Philippines (FASAP).

Reyes was also among the five justices who dissented to the SC’s August 2018 decision downgrading the charges of real estate magnate Delfin Lee from the non-bailable syndicated estafa to simple estafa.

This allowed Lee, who was standing trial in connection with a P7-billion housing scam of his Globe Asiatique Realty Holdings Corp. company, to post bail and eventually allowed him to get released from detention.

Reyes was a “Green Archer” from grade school to college, being a student of the La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) and later the De La Salle University (DLSU).

Reyes continued his tertiary education at St. Mary’s College of California, obtaining the degree of Bachelor of Science in Economics.

He obtained his law degree from the Ateneo Law School in 1978, and was admitted to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in 1979.

He took special courses like the Top Management Program at the Asian Institute of Management in 1986, Program Instruction for Lawyers at the Ateneo Law School in 2005, and Harvard Negotiation Intensive Workshop at the Harvard Law School in 2015.

He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from St. Mary’s College in California in 1972; Master of Public Administration degree from the Philippine Women’s University in 2002; and gained partial units in Master of Laws at the Manuel L. Quezon University in 2002.

Distinguished ‘Lasallian’

In 2019, Reyes was named a “Distinguished Lasallian Awardee” of the De La Salle Alumni Association (DLSAA) “for his exemplary years of service and leadership in the Philippine judiciary, and for his profound esteem for its traditions and the rule of law.”

In his profile posted by the Senate Electoral Tribunal, Reyes was described to be actively involved in the affairs of his beloved alma mater in LSGH, holding various positions in the Elementary Parents’ Auxiliary, the Alumni Association, and the Board of Trustees.

Before attaining senior status in the CA, he also taught at the Arellano Law School and the College of Law of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

“He is an avid golfer and a health enthusiast, to which his youthful flair and energy are attributed,” his profile read. /cb

