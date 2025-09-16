LPA to bring rains in Cebu

Photo from DOST-Pagasa website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The presence of a nearby low pressure area (LPA) will bring rains in Cebu on Tuesday, September 16, the state weather bureau said.

Cebu will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains due to the LPA, according to Pagasa-Mactan (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan).

Weather to improve on Wednesday

In turn, flash floods and landslides are possible in disaster-prone areas, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

But the rains may only last up to Tuesday as latest forecasts showed that Cebu can expect improvement in its weather this Wednesday, September 17.

“We expect an improvement but there will still be chances of (localized) thunderstorms,” Eclarino added.

2 LPAs monitored

Pagasa is currently monitoring two LPAs on Tuesday.

The first LPA, which has been being monitored in the past few days, was last spotted 460 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, and is still “unlikely” to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the second LPA, which developed at 2 a.m. this Tuesday and affects Cebu, was last spotted 190 kilometers east-northeast of Juban, Sorsogon. It has a “low” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and is forecast to move northwestward towards Northern Luzon. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

