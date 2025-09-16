2 LPAs, easterlies to bring rains across PH on Tuesday

inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Most parts of the country will experience rains on Tuesday due to two low pressure areas and the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the first LPA is located 460 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m.. It is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

Second LPA

The other LPA, spotted 190 km. east northeast of Juban, Sorsogon outside PAR as of 3 a.m., has a slim chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The LPAs, however, are forecast to cause rains in most areas of Luzon and the Visayas, according to weather forecaster Obet Badrina.

The LPA will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya.

The same weather condition will prevail over Metro Manila, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, and the rest of the Visayas.

Easterlies, rest of Cagayan Valley

PAGASA also forecast scattered rains and thunderstorms over the rest of Cagayan Valley due to the easterlies, as well as across Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, BARMM, and Soccsksargen due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies are forecast across Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region. The same weather condition will prevail over the rest of Mindanao due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA forecast moderate winds and moderate seas across northern and central Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate winds with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

