Sacristan, swept away at Argao falls, found dead 3 kilometers downstream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of the dead 16-year-old sacristan, who had been missing for nearly three days since he was swept away by the swelling water at the Bugasok Falls in Barangay Conalum in Argao town in southern Cebu, has finally been found and recovered.

He was found stuck to a branch of a tree along the riverbank about 3 kilometers from where he was swimming last Saturday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Russell Morsillos, a resident of Barangay Tulic in Argao town. Morsillos served as an altar server or sacristan in his local parish.

Aside from being a sacristan, he was also a student of a high school in the town.

He was with 11 school mates swimming at the Bugasok Falls last Saturday afternoon.

Bugasok Falls

Bugasok Falls in Conalum, a mountain barangay in Argao town, is estimated to be at least 13 kilometers from the town proper. That is according to a police report.

According to witnesses, the group entered the falls without coordination from barangay personnel or local residents.

At around 3 p.m., the water current suddenly swelled, sweeping Morsillos away. His companions searched frantically but they failed to find him, prompting them to report that he was swept away by the swelling waters and had gone missing.

Search and retrieval

The search and retrieval operation, carried over by the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), continued over the weekend until his body was eventually found at around 11 a.m. on Monday in Barangay Usmad, about three kilometers downstream from Bugasok Falls, at the boundary of Conalum and Usmad.

Eric Matos, assistant head of the Argao MDRRMO, said the victim did not know how to swim, which made it impossible for him to escape the sudden surge of water.

Matos confirmed that the group of teenagers had no adult supervision and failed to notify local authorities of their activity.

“Ang ilahang pag-adto, sila ra 11, puro sila mga batan-on unya wala’y mga adult didto. Hinungdan ani kay wala sila’y coordination sa barangay. Gani ang ingon sa usa sa mga konsehal, kung maligo, dapat mu-log in,” he said.

(Their visit there, only 11 of them, they were all teenagers and no adult accompanied them. Because they did not do coordination with the barangay resulted to this. In fact, a barangay councilor said that anyone who would swim there would have to log in in their logbook.)

The lack of monitoring authorities in the area contributed to the delay in responding to the incident.

Authorities’ reminders

Authorities reminded people, who wished to visit tourism spots like Bugasok Falls, that they must be properly coordinated with the barangay to avoid similar tragedies.

Matos further emphasized that children and young people should always inform their parents and secure clearance from the barangay when visiting tourist spots, especially those considered risky.

He also stressed the importance of assessing one’s swimming ability and avoiding dangerous waters to prevent similar tragedies.

Argao town is a municipality in Cebu province located 67 km southeast of Cebu City.

