Residential rate of Visayan Electric up by P0.92/kWh for September-October billing

Residential customers of Visayan Electric will experience an increase of P0.92/kWh in their September-October billing, bringing the overall rate up to P12.51/kWh.

For a typical household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to an additional P184 in their upcoming electricity bill.

This month’s price hike is attributed to high prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), due to the major plant outages and yellow alerts issued last month by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Last August, the NGCP announced that the Visayas Grid was operating on a thin power supply due to high demand, thus prompting them to issue yellow alerts.

When a yellow alert is in effect, NGCP is compelled to dispatch more expensive power plants to supplement the insufficient power supply, which, as a result, increases the overall power rates.In light of this, Visayan Electric strongly urges its customers to practice energy conservation to prevent unexpectedly high electricity bills.

“We encourage everyone to be mindful of their energy use, especially during this cooler season when it’s easier to cut back on appliances like air conditioners and fans,” said Visayan Electric OIC-President and General Manager Engr. Mark Kindica.

Additionally, Visayan Electric reminds consumers to exercise heightened caution during the rainy season, as continuous rains and flooding can significantly increase the risk of electricity-related accidents. The company urges everyone to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and take preventive measures to protect both lives and property.