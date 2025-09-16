Sara Duterte: She shows up alone at House’s OVP budget hearing 

Nueva Ecija 1st District Rep. Mikaela Suansing, House of Representatives appropriations committee chair, greets Vice President Sara Duterte, who appeared before the committee alone during its hearing on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. — Photo by Gabriel Pabico Lalu

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte fulfilled a commitment she made to one of the panel officials as she showed up alone at the House of Representatives’ committee on appropriations hearing on her office’s 2026 budget on Tuesday.

Duterte entered the Romualdez hall at 9:17 am., and was later seen sitting alone on the row for Office of the Vice President (OVP) officials.

She was first approached by committee chairperson and Nueva Ecija 1st District Rep. Mikaela Suansing and OVP budget sponsor Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez.

It was Alvarez who said last Friday — the original schedule for OVP’s budget deliberations — that Duterte will personally attend on Tuesday.

On Friday, no official from the OVP showed up for their budget deliberations as Alvarez advised Duterte’s staffers to skip the hearing since the office sent a letter indicating that an assistant secretary would be present to defend the agency’s budget.

Alvarez explained that tradition of the House states that only the head of an agency or an undersecretary-level official can defend the budget.

After a series of exchanges between Davao 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio on the issue of providing parliamentary courtesy to OVP, Alvarez approved committee senior vice chair and Bataan 2nd District Rep. Albert Garcia’s motion to defer the budget deliberations to September 16, 2025.

The OVP is requesting a budget of P902.8 million for 2026, higher than the P733 million that was approved for 2025. Duterte’s office, however, in previous years was given a budget that went over a billion — P2.037 billion budget under the 2025 National Expenditures Program (NEP) — but lawmakers from the House decided to cut this down after Duterte refused to directly answer lawmakers’ questions at the August 27, 2024 hearing.

Duterte and her staffers then skipped the subsequent discussions on September 10.

During the August 27, 2024 hearing, Duterte answered most of the questions by saying that she forgoes the opportunity to defend the OVP budget and leaving it up to the House to decide on the budget submitted. Lawmakers were quizzing Duterte about her offices’ allegedly anomalous use of confidential funds. /das

