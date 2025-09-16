Cebu’s Balunan gets IBF world title shot vs champ Taduran on Oct. 26

Christian Balunan (left) and Pedro Taduran (right). | PMI Bohol and Viva Promotions photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano contender Christian Balunan is set for the biggest fight of his career as he challenges fellow Filipino and reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight world champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran on October 26 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The 12-round championship clash headlines “Thrilla in Manila Countdown,” a prelude to the larger “Thrilla in Manila” commemorative card scheduled for October 29 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The bout was formally announced Monday, September 15, by Viva Promotions headed by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons.

Balunan, 25, earned his mandatory challenger status as the IBF’s top-ranked minimumweight. A native of Consolacion, northern Cebu, he brings an unblemished record of 12 wins (seven by knockout) into the title fight. Four of those stoppages have come consecutively, making him one of the country’s most exciting yet underrated prospects.

A product of Edito Villamor’s renowned Villamor Boxing Gym, Balunan also rose through the ranks under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions as he is currently being promoted by this Bohol-based boxing outfit, featuring him in its popular “Kumong Bol-Anon” series.

Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs) remains one of only two current Filipino world champions. He famously toppled Japan’s Ginjiro Shigeoka in their two-fight rivalry, sending the latter into retirement.

This will not be Taduran’s first time facing a PMI-backed boxer—he outpointed Jake Amparo in a 2023 IBF title eliminator.

Balunan now hopes to become the next world champion from Cebu as he steps onto boxing’s biggest stage later this month.

