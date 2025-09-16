CebuDoc launches first Robotics-assisted Surgical System in Visayas and Mindanao

CebuDoc Group has taken another giant leap forward to compassionate care with a ₱200 million investment in cutting-edge medical technology.

With the Da Vinci Robotics Surgical System now available, CebuDoc Group has once again raised the bar for healthcare in the region.

The launch of the Da Vinci Robotics Surgical System places Cebu at the forefront of surgical innovation in the Visayas and Mindanao region, offering patients world-class healthcare without having to Metro Manila or abroad.

A New Era of Surgery in Cebu

CebuDoc proudly marks a major milestone in Philippine healthcare by introducing Robotics-Assisted surgery using da Vinci Surgical System, making it the first hospital group in the Visayas and Mindanao to offer this cutting-edge technology.

The Da Vinci surgical system is considered the most successful robotic-assisted technology in the world. Unlike traditional open surgery, Da Vinci allows doctors to perform minimally invasive operations using advanced robotic instruments. The surgeon sits at a console, while the robotic arms translate their movements with unmatched precision. More than 17 million robotic-assisted surgeries have already been performed globally, reassuring patients of its proven safety and reliability.

"This advanced tool allows us to conduct highly complex operations with superior visualization, much better ergonomics, increased precision via the minimally invasive approach," Dr. Henry Chua, CebuDoc's Director for Robotic Surgery, shared.

So far, CebuDoc’s trained surgeons have already completed 21 successful cases using this innovation. Complex procedures that once took much longer can now be finished in just three to four hours, with patients benefiting from smaller incisions, less pain, reduced trauma, and faster recovery times.

Building a Future of World-Class Healthcare for Cebu

“CebuDoc has always led the way in medical innovation, and this milestone is a continuation of that legacy,” Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, President and Chairman of CebuDoc Group shared. “With the Robotic Surgical Program, we are ushering in a new era of minimally invasive surgery, one that empowers our surgeons, enhances safety, and brings world-class care closer to home,” he added.

CebuDoc has assembled a dedicated team of doctors currently undergoing specialized training in robotic surgery, both locally and internationally, to ensure the highest level of expertise in this advanced field.

“This is not just a win for Cebu, but for the entire Visayas and Mindanao. We are raising the bar for healthcare across the region”, stated Dr. Yong Larrazabal III.

And while advanced technology often comes with high costs, CebuDoc has pledged to keep procedures more affordable compared to competitors, ensuring more Cebuanos can benefit from this revolutionary option. Patients and families can trust that CebuDoc is building not only for today but also for the future.

For more information, you can contact CebuDoc Robotic Surgery at 0918-946-7105.