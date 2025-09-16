Archival to residents: Help keep an eye on Cebu City infra projects

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | Mark John Cabante, CTU-Main Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Who’s keeping an eye on Cebu City’s roads, drainage systems, and half-finished projects? Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. now wants residents to take on that role too.

In a press conference Monday, September 15, Archival said too many projects were either left unfinished or built below standard.

He pointed to Barangay Budlaan, where a riprap collapsed because it was built without steel reinforcement.

“Kita man mo sa Budlaan…walay kabilya. Mao ba na ang standard sa DPWH?,” he asked, calling out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the substandard work.

(You saw the one in Budlaan…there were no rebars. Is that the standard of DPWH?)

In Talamban, he said, a newly cemented road was laid higher than the old one, leaving drivers with a sudden drop to navigate.

“Kita man untay makabenepisyo, pero ang akong tan-aw karon, kita may na perwisyo,” he told reporters.

(We are the ones who are supposed to benefit [from these projects], but the way I look at it, we are the ones instead who are being bothered by it.)

Instead of easing traffic or preventing floods, Archival said, these projects were creating new hazards, putting the public at risk rather than helping them.

“Nagtrabaho nga walay coordination, nagtrabaho nga bahala, without even thinking nga makaperwisyo sa atong mga katawhan,” he added.

(Working without coordination, working for the sake of working, without even thinking that they were causing trouble or inconvenience to the public.)

Archival clarified that not all DPWH projects were substandard. But he said as much as 90 percent of works in Cebu City moved forward without transparency on who would be implementing them.

These, he stressed, were not isolated incidents. Which is why he is appealing for public’s help.

“Akong gihangyo ang publiko nga if naa moy nakita nga kinawt diha sa inyong dalan, tabangi ko. Ato ilista kay ato na i-quantify tagsa-tagsa. Karon na lang man gud ni nahibaw-an nga daghan kaayo nga projects substandard,” he said.

(I am appealing to the public that if they see diggings in their roads, help me. We make a list because we will each qualify them. It is just now that it is known that there are many substandard projects.)

On Sunday, September 14, Archival launched a crowdsourcing initiative on his official Facebook page.

Residents are encouraged to submit reports of problematic projects, including the location, photos from different angles, and details such as how long the project has been stalled. Reports may be sent through Archival’s page or the Cebu City Public Information Office (CCPO).

Among the five most common problems he listed:

– damaged or broken roads

– drainage issues

– flooding or standing water

– new excavations or openings

– long-unfinished projects

“We are currently verifying and evaluating the status of DPWH (national government-funded) and DEPW (city-funded) infrastructure projects in Cebu City using our official records. While we do this, we encourage citizens to help us identify problem areas,” Archival wrote in his post.

Earlier, Archival said the city would enforce the five percent daily penalty clause for delayed projects.

He ordered contractors to finish works in half the allotted time, with proper safety measures in place, signage, flagmen, and debris clean-up included.

