Mayor Archival: Rallies are welcome, just behave

CEBU City, Philippines — As voices rise in protest against widespread corruption, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. stands by a simple rule: rallies are welcome as long as demonstrators observe peace and order.

Archival told reporters in a press conference on Monday, September 15, that the city recognizes the right to protest but warned against violence.

“I’m supporting it,” he said.

“Adto mo didto, okay ra kaayo na as long as walay violence, wala ray paglabay sa botilya, clean lang paghuman,” he added.

(You can join rallies as long as you don’t resort to violent actions like throwing of bottles and stones, then clean your mess after)

Archival was recalling a call from Edward Ligas, convenor of Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok sa Korapsyon (PAYONG), which staged a protest at Plaza Independencia on September 14 over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

He stressed that his administration will not stand in the way of such actions, but emphasized that the right to protest comes with responsibilities.

“Well, as long safety ang usa ka grupo, wala man tay problema,” he said.

“Ila ramang freedom ang pagsulti sa ilang, og unsay ilang isulti. But there’s no freedom na ilang batoon or manghilabot sila sa ubang lugar sa atong siyudad,” he emphasized.

Permits, Archival confirmed, will be issued to groups that comply with the city’s requirements, saying the local government has no reason to withhold them. “Yeah, I mean para nako hatag ta,” he said. “Mu comply lang.”

His statement comes as transport groups such as PISTON (Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide) and civic organizations prepare to stage more protests this week over corruption issues.

Archival said the city is working to keep transactions open to scrutiny, especially in procurement and public works still under bidding.

