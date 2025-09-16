Cebu City illegal firearms: Four men nabbed in separate police ops

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | September 16,2025 - 05:35 PM

Four men were arrested for illegally possessing firearms in separate operations across Cebu City on September 15 and 16. | Contributed photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four men, including three ex-convicts, were arrested in separate police operations across Cebu City after being caught in possession of firearms without the necessary permits.

Barangay Mambaling

In Barangay Mambaling, two ex-convicts identified as Romeo Rosales, 25, and Cyde Balais, 32, were intercepted at a checkpoint around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 15.

Police seized from them an improvised 9mm revolver loaded with two live bullets and an improvised .22 caliber revolver with three live rounds.

READ: Student arrested for selling firearms amid 2025 poll gun ban

READ: Danao City turns over tools used for illegal gun-making

Authorities said the two failed to present a driver’s license and vehicle registration, prompting officers to impound their motorcycle.

A visual search later led to the recovery of the firearms from their possession.

Both men are now detained at Mambaling Police Station awaiting charges for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Barangay Inayawan

The following day, around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, police in Barangay Inayawan arrested another ex-convict, Jessie Bacalso Amaba, alias “Badi,” 28.

Authorities said Amaba attempted to evade a checkpoint by making a sudden U-turn, causing him to crash.

In the accident, he allegedly dropped a .357 caliber revolver without a serial number. Four live rounds were also recovered from the weapon.

Police later confirmed he had just been released from jail on September 3 for a drug-related case.

Barangay Buhisan

Meanwhile, in Barangay Buhisan, police arrested Ismael Penales, 50, around 11:55 p.m. on September 15 during an Oplan Bulabog operation.

Penales was caught in plain view carrying a homemade .38 caliber revolver loaded with two live rounds.

He reportedly failed to show documents authorizing him to own or possess the firearm.

Police said all suspects are now under custody and facing complaints for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Authorities also plan to subject the seized firearms to a ballistic examination to determine if they were used in recent crimes across Cebu City and nearby areas.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP