“Rhythm of Stillness” at NUSTAR Resort: a journey to inner peace

NUSTAR Resort’s month-long “Rhythm of Wellness” campaign continues to set the pace for holistic well-being with its second installment, “Rhythm of Stillness.”

By blending wellness practices with a strong sense of community, NUSTAR Resort is nurturing holistic well-being and reaffirming its vision to create spaces for personal growth and peace.

This three-event series promotes an elevated resort experience centered on sports, lifestyle, and wellness, with the latest event focusing on the serene practices of yoga and mindfulness.

A Celebration of Mindful Living

From September 12-14, 2025, NUSTAR’s poolside garden and the resort’s grand ballroom was transformed into a tranquil sanctuary, offering a peaceful counterpoint to the demands of modern life. The event was designed to help guests find balance and inner peace through a slower pace.

“We all live such busy lives, and sometimes what we need is to really pace ourselves to get some balance in our lives,” shared Katrina Mae de Jesus, NUSTAR’s Assistant Vice President for Business Development. “That’s what we hope to achieve with these activities.”

The three-day event featured a packed schedule of diverse yoga and mindfulness sessions led by renowned instructors from around the world. Guests also enjoyed a vibrant vendors’ village, where they could discover a curated selection of art and wellness products, allowing them to bring a piece of the experience home.

Community and Commitment: A Powerful Partnership

A cornerstone of the event was a meaningful partnership with Dawata Wellness, a respected local wellness community in Cebu. This collaboration underscores NUSTAR’s commitment to being an active and integrated part of the local community.

“We cannot reiterate enough how significant it is and how lucky we are that we’re actually part of the Cebu community,” de Jesus explained. “For us to be really living that commitment, we look for partners, organizations, and communities here that will help us bring about the vision into life.”

Dawata Wellness founder Sepfry Grace River expressed gratitude for NUSTAR’s support, noting that it is inspiring to see a major resort prioritize wellness. “It shows a commitment to making wellness accessible to everyone, not just a niche group,” River said.

Finding Wellness from Within

The true goal of the event was not just to provide an experience but to foster a deeper sense of connection. “We hope that they walk away with a light heart,” River said, “and also that they create new connections, not just from the outside but also from within.”

The “Rhythm of Wellness” series will conclude with the high-energy NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2025 on September 20-21, 2025.

For more details on upcoming events and to learn more about the resort’s wellness initiatives, visit the NUSTAR Resort website.