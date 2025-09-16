Bus to terminal rule: Why Cebu City is strictly enforcing it 

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | Mark John Cabante, CTU-Main Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you take a provincial bus into Cebu City, you won’t be dropped off just anywhere.

That’s the reality commuters faced as the city began strictly enforcing a long-standing rule requiring provincial buses to head straight to designated terminals, no roadside stops allowed.

One driver, Jiev Mahipos, wrote on Facebook about a student from Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT) who begged to get off near campus but had to stay on board.

“Mura na gyud siyag kahilakon,” he posted, saying the student feared being late.

Another passenger wanted to get off in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City because she had no extra money for another ride if she would alight in the designated terminals.

Mahipos said he gave her cash for the jeepney fare to her destination from the terminal.

Transport groups also apologized to passengers for the inconvenience but they reminded them that drivers face sanctions if they would disobey.

“Pasayloa mi sa inyong kahasol ug dugang gasto sa budget sa plete,” El-Joesur, Highlander Transport said in an advisory.

(We apologize for your hassle and more cost for the fare budget.)

Many commuters found the change inconvenient. But Mayor Nestor Archival defended the enforcement in a press conference Monday, September 15.

He acknowledged the hardship, especially for students, workers, and pregnant passengers, but Cebu City’s worsening traffic had left him no choice but to enforce this policy.

“Sa tibuok siyudad sa Sugbo, ato na ning nasagubang ang traffic grabe kaayo,” he said.

(For the whole Cebu City, we have faced this — traffic that have gotten worse.)

“Kabalo ko’ng sakit (I know that it hurts),” he added. “Pero ang kadaghanan, mao naman ni, kinahanglan man namo ipatuman (But for the many, this is what is needed to be enforced).”

The rule is not new. What changed, Archival said, was how it was being enforced.

For years, drivers were only issued citations, penalties that carried little weight.

“It has been there for so long a time. Ato na ning gipaimplement. Walay ngipon tungod kay citation lang,” Archival said.

(It has been there for so long a time. We have had this implemented. It has no teeth because we only issue citation tickets.)

That may have worked before, he added, when there were fewer vehicles on the road.

But now, with traffic worsening, stricter measures are being applied.

He cited estimates that 60 to 70 percent of congestion came from buses stopping to pick up or drop off passengers, provincial buses among them.

That convinced him to support the full enforcement.

“So that’s why pagimplement nila ako giingnan sila I don’t have problems with that,” he said.

(So that’s why when they implemented it, I told them I don’t have problems with that.)

This time, violations carry consequences.

“Unya dili man marespetohan sa driver, so karon naa nay TOP (Temporary Operator’s Permit). Of course, marespetohan na nila kay ila namang lisensya ang problema,” he said.

(And the driver would not respect them, so now there is a TOP (Temporary Operator’s Permit). Of course, they would respect that because the problem now would be their license.)

Archival stressed that franchises from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) already defined a clear route: from the province to the terminal in Cebu City.

“Dili ni ako nga mando (That is not my order),” he said. “Kung idakop sa LTFRB o LTO (Land Transportation Office), idakop gyud. I cannot say no kay naa may balaod (If the LTFRB or the LTO [Land Transportation Office] would apprehend them, they would really apprehend them. I cannot say no because there is already a law for that).”

Some operators have asked to defer the crackdown until more terminals are accredited. Archival countered that terminal space had been a long-standing problem.

Still, he said he was open to sitting down with bus operators if they would want further talks.

“Ang mga tawo nga naa sa probinsya nga mupadong diri sa ato, ang akong gihangyo is pagsabot,” he said.

(The people leaving in the rural areas who would travel to here, I am appealing for their understanding on this.)

