Senior hit by multicab: Driver vows to pay hospital bills

A 64-year-old woman was thrown to the ground after being hit by a multicab early Tuesday morning, September 1, leaving her in a critical condition 6. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old multicab driver has vowed to cover the hospital expenses of a 64-year-old woman he accidentally hit early Tuesday, September 16.

The senior hit by multicab was identified as Elena Maglasang, a resident of Barangay Tinago, who was critically injured in the accident along Arellano Extension in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City.

She was rushed to the hospital after suffering head injuries from the crash.

Maglasang was on her way to Carbon Market around 4:30 a.m. when the accident happened. She was pushing a cart along the roadside when she was struck by the multicab.

The impact caused Maglasang to be thrown hard to the ground, leaving her in critical condition.

Relatives said it was routine for Maglasang to leave home around 4:00 a.m. to buy vegetables in Carbon Public Market. She would then resell these in her community and also prepare meals for sale.

The driver, identified only as “Alex,” a resident of Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City, claimed he did not notice the victim due to poor visibility in the area, noting that it was dark and raining at the time of the crash.

He added that he was driving slowly but was caught off guard when he realized he had hit Maglasang and her cart.

Despite the circumstances, the driver assured the victim’s family that he would shoulder all medical expenses as she continues to receive treatment.

