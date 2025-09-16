UAAP unveils 2 major changes: ‘Elite Team’ awards and expanded FSA rule

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is rolling out two significant changes to its post-season honors and roster rules ahead of its next seasons.

First, the league is rebranding its long-running “Mythical Team” or “All-UAAP Team” to the ‘UAAP Elite Team’ starting Season 88. The new title covers both team and individual sports—basketball, volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, swimming, chess, and martial arts such as taekwondo, judo, and fencing.

“Beginning this year, what used to be the Mythical Team or ‘All-UAAP Team’ in each sport will now be called the Elite Team,” UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rene “Rebo” Saguisag Jr. said.

“We took inspiration from international bodies like FIBA’s All-Star Five or the FIVB’s Dream Team. The word ‘Elite’ reflects how these players represent the cream of the crop across all amateur sports.”

Despite the name change, the selection process remains the same for the best players and athletes each season.

Still, basketball’s top five in statistical points will still earn spots, volleyball will recognize the best per position, and athletes leading key categories in other sports will likewise be honored. Individual sport gold medalists will also be named to the Elite Team, highlighting their recognitions even better for the coming seasons.

Most notably, Cebu’s very own Nic Cabanero was named in the UAAP Season 87’s “Mythical Five” in the men’s basketball tournament. Cabanero played for the UST Growling Tigers.

Meanwhile, a bunch of Cebuano athletes will be seen in action in the UAAP Season 88 with half of the Ateneo Blue Eagles fielding former SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Cesafi champions headed by Jared Bahay alongside Michael Asoro, Alden Cainglet, Jelo Mar Rota, and Lars Fjelvang.

In other sports, Asia Paraase, a double-gold medalist in Palarong Pambansa will debut with the UST Growling Tigers’ track and field squad, along with fellow Thomasian and Jiu-Jitsu world champion Eliecha Malilay who will debut for UST’s jiu-jitsu and judo team this season.

Also, NU will have the services of Reinhard Jumamoy and Steve Nash Enriquez, while for volleyball, Adamson Lady Falcons will have Barbie Jamili.

Foreign reserve allowed

The second major change, to take effect in Season 89, will allow schools to include two foreign student-athletes (FSAs) in their team pools. Only one FSA can suit up at a time, but the second may be kept on reserve in case the active foreign player gets injured.

“This was approved this year and, like all our rules, will take effect the following season—so starting UAAP Season 89,” Saguisag explained.

“Teams can have two foreign student-athletes in their pool, but only one can be part of the active roster at a time, with the other on reserve. This way, in cases of injuries—like what NU went through with Mo Diassana last season—there’s someone ready to step in.”

The UAAP said the expanded FSA policy is meant to give schools roster security while maintaining competitive balance across all sports.

UAAP is the only remaining of the three inter-collegiate leagues in the Philippines that allows foreign athletes to compete, while NCAA and Cesafi in Cebu already barred simultaneously in its 2020-2021 seasons.

These changes were made this season under the new leadership of newly-appointed UAAP commissioner Jai Reyes.

