Beyond the resort walls: NUSTAR’s “Rhythms of Wellness” is a movement for community

NUSTAR Resort is proving that its vision extends far beyond being a premier destination for luxury and entertainment. With its month-long “Rhythms of Wellness” campaign, the resort is actively fostering a sense of community, both within its stunning premises and as a committed partner to various local groups in Cebu.

Through these events, NUSTAR is not only setting a new standard for resort experiences but is also nurturing the very rhythm of Cebu’s vibrant community.

This initiative isn’t just about providing activities; it’s about building lasting connections and a shared vision for a healthier, more holistic lifestyle. The campaign’s first two events, “Rhythms of Strides” and “Rhythms of Stillness,” serve as powerful examples of this community-centric approach.

From Strides to Solidarity

The “Rhythms of Strides” run club event on September 7, 2025, wasn’t merely a race. It was a gathering of over 200 runners who came together to celebrate movement and shared passion. The event’s welcoming and non-competitive atmosphere, which saw participation from groups like the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) and Summit Recovery Run Club, highlights NUSTAR’s commitment to inclusivity.

As NUSTAR’s Assistant Vice President for Business Development, Katrina Mae de Jesus, stated, the goal is to “build a community here for runners,” transforming a one-off event into the foundation for a vibrant, ongoing club.

Stillness Through Partnership

This commitment to the local community was even more pronounced during the “Rhythm of Stillness” event from September 12-14, 2025. NUSTAR partnered with Dawata Wellness, a respected local wellness community, to create a tranquil sanctuary for yoga and mindfulness.

This collaboration underscores NUSTAR’s dedication to being an “active and integrated part of the Cebu community.” Dawata Wellness founder Sepfry Grace River noted that the partnership is a testament to a major resort prioritizing wellness and making it accessible to a wider audience, not just a niche group.

A Commitment that Endures

The Rhythms of Wellness” campaign demonstrates that for NUSTAR, luxury is not just about opulence; it’s also about shared experiences and genuine connection. By opening its doors and collaborating with local organizations, the resort is creating a space for personal growth, meaningful relationships, and holistic well-being.

The series will culminate with the high-energy NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2025 on September 20-21, further solidifying the resort's role as a hub for both wellness and community-driven sports tourism.