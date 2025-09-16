Rhea Gullas Cup hoops war: Minglanilla, Talisay City in finals rematch

Coach-lawyer Boyet Velez (left) of Minglanilla and Talisay’s head coach Ronald Bucao (right). | Rhea Gullas Cup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla and Talisay Aksyon Agad will renew their heated rivalry after booking a return trip to the finals of the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025 First District Basketball Tournament.

Both squads earned hard-fought semifinal wins on Sunday night, September 14, at the Talisay Sports Complex to arrange a rematch of last year’s championship series.

Minglanilla outlasted Sidlak Carcar

The second-seeded Minglanilla outlasted a gritty No. 3 Sidlak Carcar in a double-overtime thriller, 106-101, preserving its twice-to-beat edge. Regulation ended at 78-all, with the first extension knotted at 92-all before the defending champions finally seized control in the second extra period.

Gevy Eredera led the charge with a monster double-double of 25 points and 17 rebounds, adding six steals and two assists. Kurt Denver Erediano matched the intensity with his own double-double of 21 points and 20 rebounds, along with four assists and a block. Three other Minglanilla players also scored in double figures: Benedick Alforque (16), Eil Ford Montinola (12), and Cy Emmanuel Tamarra (11).

Undermanned Carcar, which missed four players, got 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals from Christopher Delleca. Patrick Simon Ulbenario contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Freitz Aeron Ledesma had 16, Dharzy Bacon 13, and Reniel Georpo 10.

Talisay holds off Naga team

In the other semifinal, the unbeaten and top-seeded Talisay Aksyon Agad held off No. 4 Naga Atong Garbo, 77-72. Naga rallied from a 17-point deficit (43-60) in the final period, forcing four lead changes and two deadlocks, but fell short of completing the upset against the host team and reigning first runners-up.

Jethro Necesario paced Talisay with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. Arvinji Paras added 17 markers, while Christian Mark Abatayo chipped in 10.

Mark Andrey Candia (16) and Nino Denver Waskin (15) led Naga’s scoring in a losing effort.

Naga and Carcar will dispute third place, while the schedule for the finals and battle-for-third will be announced this week.

