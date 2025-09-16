Cebu City street dweller nabbed for slashing parked car

The street dweller who was arrested for slashing a parked car in Cebu City on Sunday, September 14. | Contributed photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 30-year-old Cebu City street dweller was arrested after he was caught slashing the tire and side panels of a parked vehicle in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City, late Sunday night, September 14.

Authorities estimated the total damage at P15,000.

The suspect, identified as Jayson Onglim, was seen cutting the tire and scratching the body of a parked car along Manalili Street around 11:40 p.m.

The vehicle belonged to 27-year-old Mikayla Tagimacruz Castillo of Barangay Tisa.

According to the police investigation, Onglim used a cutter to puncture the vehicle’s tire and slash parts of its front and passenger side.

The front panel bore a two-foot cut, while another one-foot cut was found on the passenger side. The tire was completely deflated.

Amount of damages

In an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, September 16, Police Staff Sergeant Epifanio Comedido Jr., the case investigator, said the damages were not minor scratches but deep cuts that would require repainting and repair.

“Mahal baya pud ang pagpapintal balik sa sakyanan, og ari ta sa kantidad sa ligid, mahal mahal pud. So estimate nato, worth P15,000 ang damage, dala na na sa pagpatrabaho,” he said.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle owner and her friends had parked to visit the nearby night market.

They returned shortly after and caught the suspect in the act of damaging the vehicle.

Onglim, a known street dweller in the Manalili area, was immediately arrested by responding officers and faces charges of malicious mischief.

Previously detained

Police also confirmed Onglim had a previous conflict with the law.

He was arrested in July for slight physical injury after allegedly punching a woman during an altercation involving his sibling.

Comedido said Onglim does not have medical documents proving he has a mental condition but described his actions as stemming from possible behavioral issues.

Witnesses in the area also alleged he may be influenced at times by alcohol or drugs.

The suspect is currently under custody of Cebu City while awaiting commitment to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

