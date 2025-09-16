SRP accident: Motor passenger critical after truck brake failure

The truck that reportedly lost its brakes and rammed into an armored car and two motorcycles in Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Tuesday, September 16. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman riding a motorcycle was in critical condition after a truck lost its brakes and rammed into multiple vehicles at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, Tuesday noon, September 16.

The victim, identified as Janeth Melancolico, was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu City after sustaining severe injuries when the motorcycle she was backriding was hit by the runaway truck.

Police said the accident at SRP occurred at around 12:15 p.m., involving four parties: a truck, an armored vehicle, and two motorcycles. The crash resulted in serious physical injuries and multiple damages to property.

Alleged brake failure

The truck driver, identified as Junrel S. Alberto, 39, a native of Negros and now residing in Balamban, told investigators that he had inspected his vehicle, including its brakes, before leaving their shop in Cordova.

However, while traversing from the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Alberto claimed the truck’s brakes suddenly failed, forcing him to continue driving until it would stop.

Upon reaching the CSCR, near the mall, Alberto tried to avoid an armored truck ahead of him but lost control, hitting barriers, traffic cones, and eventually colliding with two motorcycles.

One of the motorcycles in the SRP accident, driven by Maxilo D. Sequera, carried Melancolico, who bore the brunt of the impact. Police confirmed she remains in critical condition.

Another motorcycle driven by Eugene M. Monta, as well as an armored vehicle driven by Arjie A. Lañojan, were also involved but their occupants sustained less serious injuries.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office said all case documents have been forwarded for investigation, while Alberto is currently held at their office pending further inquiry.

As of this writing, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances behind the SRP accident especially regarding the brake failure angle as well as the extent of liability caused by the incident.

