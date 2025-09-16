Mandaue City adopts austerity measures, assures services remain unaffected

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano orders departments to cut costs while ensuring essential services remain unaffected. CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government will implement cost-cutting and austerity measures across departments, but essential services for Mandauehanons will remain unaffected.

Claire Cabalda, the acting city treasurer, emphasized that the budget for core services will be maintained, as directed by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. The city is implementing these austerity measures for all department heads to better manage finances amid challenges.

Cabalda explained that they conducted a cash availability projection to ensure budget allocations for basic services remain intact. The cost-cutting efforts focus on reducing unnecessary expenses without hampering essential operations.

She added that while the city has budget appropriations for about 50 departments, these don’t necessarily have equivalent cash backups since disbursements depend on the city’s actual collections. The austerity measures may include suspending year-end assessments, limiting travels, trainings, and seminars initiated by the departments, and encouraging the use of city facilities instead of renting external venues.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, a meeting with all department heads and the acting city treasurer was conducted to clarify the need for austerity measures.

“This is not something being done just because there is a new administration. This is a necessary step to control our finances,” Cabalda stressed.

Mayor Ouano also encouraged practical spending, urging departments to be more mindful of expenses.

“Ang importante, makatipid ta. Kung pwede ra sa sulod sa Mandaue ang mga meetings ug seminars, didto lang usa. Dili lang pud nato wagtangon tanan, pero i-tone down lang usa,” he said.

(What’s important is that we save. If meetings and seminars can be held within Mandaue, let’s do them here. We don’t need to remove them entirely, just tone them down for now.)

He added that while adjustments are necessary, it’s important not to completely remove activities that departments were used to.

“I-tone down lang compared sa naandan, kay dili sad ko ganahan nga maingnan ta nga giwagtang tanan nga sauna bongga man mi. Naa man gud tay deficit.”

(Let’s just tone it down compared to what’s usual. I don’t want people to say we removed everything when before we used to do it grandly. The truth is, we have a deficit.)

Records show the city had a deficit of around ₱200 million per year over the past two years, comparing projected targets to actual collections.

“We aim to avoid ending the year with a deficit. We want to ensure our expenses do not exceed actual collections,” she said.

As of August, the city’s collection totaled ₱2.9 billion with a cash balance of about ₱300 million against a target of ₱4.5 billion. For the remaining months, expected revenues include ₱460 million from the National Tax Allotment, ₱60 million from real property tax, and ₱100 million from business tax.

Cabalda is currently reviewing the strategies in place to identify areas for improvement and gaps in implementation.

She noted that the shortfall in collections could be due to overestimated projections or other factors yet to be determined. Cabalda is serving as acting Mandaue City Treasurer in concurrent capacity as she is also the city treasurer of Lapu-Lapu City.

The projection for next year’s collection and budget will likely remain at the status quo of ₱4.5 billion, which remains a challenge.

The city is also reviewing purchase requests from departments, prioritizing only the most essential ones.

“Our goal is to avoid spending more than what we collect. If we fall short of our target this year, at least our expenses will still be within actual collections,” she explained.

“That’s why, starting now, we are controlling expenses. Some expenditures can be put on hold or handled internally to avoid disrupting office operations.”

Cabalda assured that skipping certain activities, like year-end assessments, will not hinder office operations in the following year, as many tasks can be accomplished internally.

For trainings and seminars initiated by the departments, she recommended limiting their duration, reducing costs, and using city-owned venues instead of renting outside spaces.

“In fairness to the department heads, the recent meeting has made things clearer for them. Initially, some did not fully understand why these controls were necessary, but now they see it’s about responsible financial management,” Cabalda said.

She emphasized that budget appropriations do not equate to cash availability—it all depends on the city’s actual collection. If collections fall short, funds won’t be available.

“It’s like when parents plan to buy you shoes with their bonus, but if the bonus doesn’t come through, they can’t buy it. It’s the same with our budget appropriations—they are planned, but cash depends on collection,” she explained.

In summary, the austerity measures are necessary to avoid deficits and ensure the city’s expenditures align with real income.

