290 Lapu-Lapu Hospital staff undergo drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 290 personnel from the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital in Barangay Gun-ob underwent a drug test on Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025.

The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), headed by Garry Lao.

Before the drug test, a general assembly was called, led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan, and attended by doctors, nurses, institutional workers, and marshals.

City Administrator Atty. Danilo Almendras, HRMD Office Head Atty. Mario Calvo, Hospital Administrator Dr. Lynart Omnes, and Chief of Clinics Dr. Francis Neil Quirante also attended the general assembly.

Lao said the drug test was conducted upon the request of the hospital administrator.

Lao, however, clarified that they were not suspecting anyone but were doing this to ensure the hospital remains a drug-free workplace.

This was the second time this year that hospital employees underwent a drug test.

Chan also expressed gratitude to the district hospital staff for their capability and dedication to their profession, and she personally welcomed the newly hired doctors who have shown commitment to their roles.

She also addressed past complaints and negative experiences raised by patients and residents, urging health workers to improve healthcare services. She asked hospital heads to focus on enhancing facilities, monitoring equipment capacity, and strengthening personnel development to better serve the Oponganon community.

“Atong usbon ang imahe sa atong hospital for the better, and the change starts with each one of you,” Chan said.

(Let us change the image of our hospital for the better, and the change starts with each one of you.)

She emphasized the need for a stronger orientation on cleanliness and discipline to transform the hospital’s image.

