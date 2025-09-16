UV Baby Lancers overwhelm Benedicto in Cesafi season debut

The UV Baby Lancers huddle during their Cesafi Season 25 opener. | By Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers opened their Cesafi Season 25 High School Basketball campaign with a commanding 76-48 win over the Benedicto College Cheetahs on Tuesday, September 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The seven-time Cesafi high school champions paraded a rookie-laden lineup, most of whom were members of UV’s title-winning squad in the inaugural Cesafi 15-under division last season.

Rookie AJ Ejurango led the charge with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while also recording three steals and three blocks. Llyco Ventura provided strong support with 11 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and a block.

READ: Cesafi: Benedicto College Cheetahs mangle USPF Panthers

For Benedicto College, Lance Andrei Villarin delivered 12 points and nine rebounds, nearly securing his own double-double in the loss.

UV stretched its lead to as many as 30 points, 76-46, after an 18-point burst in the fourth quarter, powered by Ejurango, Ventura, and team captain Carl Jacob Cortes.

The Cheetahs, coached by Gerald Ylaya, had trimmed an early double-digit deficit to just one point, 29-30, in the second period. However, forced shots and costly turnovers against UV’s tightened defense derailed their comeback. From a manageable 37-44 entering the final quarter, the gap ballooned into a 30-point rout under the guidance of Baby Lancers head coach Jun Pepito.

Benedicto College will look to regroup against the Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves on Sunday, September 21, at 12:30 p.m., while UV faces San Carlos School of Cebu a day earlier, also at 12:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Cesafi: Cheetahs overpower Fighting Maroons, continue win streak

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP