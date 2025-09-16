3 students in Lapu-Lapu school fistfight transferred

A screengrab shows a grade 8 student in a fistfight with two grade 10 students inside Babag National High School.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The three students involved in a fistfight inside Babag National High School on September 8, 2025, have already been transferred.

Earlier, a video surfaced online showing a grade 8 student engaging in a fistfight against two grade 10 students during recess that day.

The fight started when the grade 8 student hit his classmate on the head.

The two grade 10 students responded and defended the grade 8 student’s classmate, which led to the brawl.

According to the school’s Prefect of Discipline, Iluminado Ariola Jr., the transfer of the students was based on the outcome of a conference with the principal, the students involved, and their parents on September 11.

The two grade 10 students were initially placed in the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

“Gi-advised man gyud to go ALS namo niya uder sila sa VAWC. Moingon ta’g under VAWC ma’am, every Saturday mo-report sila ni Barangay Captain didto sa barangay hall. Naa sila’y murag community service niya tagaan pod sila og allowance,” Ariola said.

(We really advised them to go to ALS and they were placed under VAWC. When we say under VAWC, ma’am, every Saturday they report to the Barangay Captain at the barangay hall. They have some sort of community service, and they are also given an allowance.)

However, the parents appealed for them to be transferred to another school.

Because of this, the two were admitted to Gun-ob National High School, where they will continue their studies.

Meanwhile, the grade 8 student was admitted to ALS in Barangay Canjulao.

However, he might later be transferred to a private school.

