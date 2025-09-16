USC Warriors confident of deeper Cesafi push after tip-off win 

USC Warriors | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors opened their Cesafi Season 25 campaign looking every bit like a team built for the grind.

In their first outing of the men’s basketball double-round-robin tournament, the Warriors overpowered the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 69-55, on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

It’s an encouraging start for USC, which missed the Final Four last season.

Head coach Paul Joven believes his team is much better prepared this year, thanks in part to the return of two familiar faces — combo guard Jhoernel Vince Tangkay and big man Real Aureo — who both had brief stints with the Letran Knights in the NCAA.

“We’re more competitive now. Aureo and Tangkay played for us as rookies before they went to Letran,” Joven said. “Now they’re back.”

Joven also pointed out that USC has fewer rookies compared with other squads, keeping much of last season’s core intact. The Warriors are still led by scorers James Paolo Gica and former SWU-Phinma Cobra Kyle Maglinte, with EJ Bakunawa and another ex-Cobra RJ Enriquez anchoring the frontline.

“Most of our additions are transferees, so our lineup is stronger than last year,” Joven added. “As long as we stay healthy, we’ll have the personnel to compete with the stronger teams.”

He welcomed the league’s shift to a double-round-robin format, saying it gives teams more games and a better gauge of their strength.

“This is the season we wanted,” Joven said. “A single-round robin wasn’t enough, especially since there are no other tournaments after Cesafi.”

The Warriors return to action on Saturday, September 20, against last year’s runners-up, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, at 3:30 p.m.

