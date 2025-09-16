Cebu Greats’ play-in hopes dim after costly loss to Davao

Davao Occidental Tigers’ Jefferson Comia (29) is guarded by Cebu Greats’ Mark Meneses (13). | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are on the brink of elimination after suffering a heartbreaking 59-64 defeat to the Davao Occidental Tigers on Monday, dimming their hopes of reaching the play-ins in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) in a game played at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The loss kept Cebu out of the play-in contention while allowing Davao Occidental dislodged them at the 10th place and strengthen its bid for a play-in slot.

With only one game left in the regular season, Cebu’s chances are now slim, needing both Davao and Muntinlupa to lose their remaining outings to stay alive.

Davao, in particular, faces a tough closing schedule, taking on the Pampanga Giant Lanterns (18-8) on September 19 and the league-leading Abra Weavers (24-1) on September 25.

Cebu, meanwhile, hopes to end its season on a positive note when it faces the struggling Bacolod Tubo Slashers (4-22) on September 22 at the Amoranto Gym in Quezon City.

If the Greats win and Davao drops its last two games, Cebu could possibly reclaim the No. 10 spot.

On Monday, however, their postseason hopes took a hit as Jefferson Comia powered Davao Occidental with a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds, adding two assists, a block, and a steal. Jansher Salubre and Joseph Laslee Terso chipped in 10 points apiece.

Mark Meneses tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds for Cebu, while Paul Desiderio added 12 points and Jan Jamon finished with 10.

Cebu led 47-42 after a rally by Jamon, Reeve Ugsang, and Meneses in the third quarter.

Davao, however, crawled back in the payoff canto behind Terso’s three-pointer which tied the game at 59-all with 1:42 left. Salubre put Davao ahead for good at 61-59.

Terso then nailed crucial free throws to seal the win as Comia poured in six points in the closing stretch to complete the Tigers’ comeback.

