Villamor credits Balunan’s heart and willpower in world title bid

Edito Villamor (right) with unbeaten Cebuano boxer Christian Balunan (left). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor believes his unbeaten ward, Cebuano prospect Christian Balunan, has the heart and determination to dethrone reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in their title showdown on October 26 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

Villamor, who has handled Balunan since his professional debut in 2021, told CDN Digital that the 23-year-old fighter has been in non-stop training all year.

Originally, Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs), one of the two Villamor Boxing Gym prospects, was slated to face former world champion Vic Saludar in a title eliminator, but that bout was scrapped. The other prospect is unbeaten and world-rated Reymart Tagacanao.

As the IBF’s highest-ranked contender at minimumweight, Balunan earned a direct shot at Taduran (18-4-1, 13 KOs), a match officially announced last Monday by Viva Promotions.

“Dugay na siya nag-training, year-round gyud siya nag-training. As a trainer, mao gyud ni ang gi-adapt namo sauna pa sa ALA Boxing Gym ug sa gi-adapt pud ni Sir ALA (Antonio Aldeguer) sa 35 years niya sa boxing industry. Importante gyud kaayo ang disiplina sa training,” Villamor said, citing the discipline instilled in Balunan’s regimen.

(He has been training for a long time, year-round really. As a trainer, this is what we adapted back in ALA Boxing Gym, and what Sir ALA (Antonio Aldeguer) practiced in his 35 years in the boxing industry. Discipline in training is very important.)

Balunan kept training even after his eliminator with Saludar was cancelled, moving from one Cebu gym to another and spending time at PMI Bohol Boxing Stable. He is promoted and managed by Boholano boxing patron and lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot under PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

“Always mi 100-percent mo-support niya. Nindot sad gyud iyahang gipakita nga preparation. Iyaha gyud ni gipangandaman ug maayo kay mao ni iyahang ambition nga mahimong world champion, ug nakita pud gyud nako diha niya five years ago kadtong nagsugod siya as a pro,” Villamor added.

(We always give him 100-percent support. His preparation has been very good. He really worked hard for this because it's his ambition to become a world champion, and I already saw that in him five years ago when he started as a pro.)

Still, the veteran trainer cautioned Balunan about Taduran’s danger inside the ring. Just last May in Japan, Taduran defended his IBF belt against rival Ginjiro Shigeoka, who later retired after suffering brain damage following a punishing 12-round rematch.

“Taduran is a good and tough fighter, but Balunan naa siyay heart nga dili mo-give up, labi na dili siya mo-give ani iyahang ambition mahimong world champion,” Villamor said.

(Taduran is a good and tough fighter, but Balunan has the heart not to give up, especially since he won’t give up on his ambition of becoming a world champion.)

To prepare for the biggest fight of Balunan’s career, Villamor stressed the need for a solid game plan and mental focus. They’ve even enlisted a sports psychologist to help sharpen Balunan’s mindset.

“Need gyud ni Balunan nga naa game plan kay sometimes kaning mga boxers naay tendency mo-panic, mawagtang sa focus. Hoping nga dili siya mo-panic, maka-execute siya ug tarong, presence of mind. It’s a world title fight—focus gyud. Diri gyud mi mo-gamit ug sports psychologist sa Villamor Boxing Gym,” Villamor explained.

(Balunan really needs to have a game plan because sometimes boxers have the tendency to panic and lose focus. I’m hoping he won’t panic, that he can execute properly and maintain presence of mind. It’s a world title fight—focus is really needed. That’s why we’re using a sports psychologist here at Villamor Boxing Gym.)

“Every boxer naa gyud dakong chance. Unsaon pag-execute ibabaw sa ring, depende na gyud sa boxer, kinsa to ang who wants more to win ba.”

(Every boxer has a big chance. How he executes inside the ring really depends on the boxer—on who wants to win more.)



