Mandaue, Cebu Province agree on disposal of unsold rice

A total of 397 unsold sacks of NFA rice are stored at the CSWS warehouse in Barangay Tawason. | CDN File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government has reached an agreement with the Cebu Provincial Government to convert unsold rice stocks into financial assistance for the city.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the province has allowed the city to dispose of the remaining rice, which is no longer fit for human consumption.

“Governor Pam told us this will be treated as financial assistance,” Ouano said.

The 397 unsold sacks were part of the 1,099 sacks allocated to Mandaue in November 2023 under the province’s Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB) program. The rice was intended to be sold to indigent residents at P20 per kilo during the term of then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Previously, the Capitol said Mandaue had not remitted around P1 million from rice sales. However, the city clarified that there was no formal memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the program, and said it would be unfair to impose such a requirement without one.

Ouano thanked Governor Pamela Baricuatro for allowing the issue to be resolved.

He explained that the city still needs to remit the remaining balance of around P300,000 from the rice that was already sold during the program’s implementation. However, the 397 unsold sacks will no longer be paid for, as the Capitol has agreed to treat them as financial assistance to the city.

Ouano said the city is willing to settle the P300,000 balance, especially since the Capitol made it a condition for extending additional assistance that there should be no unliquidated funds.

He also shared that several institutions, including Cebu Doctors University, have requested portions of the unsold rice for research. He stressed that all requesting organizations must submit formal letters and sign waivers before receiving the rice, which will not be distributed for consumption.

“We are now free to dispose of it. But I made sure no disposal happened until everything was settled with the Capitol,” Ouano added.

The agreement was finalized during a courtesy visit of Mandaue officials to Governor Baricuatro on September 15 at the Capitol, which aimed to strengthen partnerships and collaboration.

During the visit, Ouano said the governor also confirmed P15 million in financial assistance for Mandaue: P13 million through the mayor’s office and P2 million through the office of Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede. The funds will be used for various city projects as part of the Capitol’s continued support for local governments across Cebu.

Ouano said the province had requested a list of proposed uses for the P13 million allocation. Among the proposed projects is the procurement of two additional buses for the city’s upcoming Libreng Sakay program. The city had earlier received two buses from the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will also be used for the same program.

No final guidelines have been released yet by the Capitol regarding the implementation of the assistance. However, Ouano expressed his appreciation for the provincial government’s support.

“We are very happy to Governor Pam for welcoming us,” he said. “I know there are 51 LGUs in the province, many smaller than us, yet the governor still chose to help us. We’re grateful for that.”

He also acknowledged the support of the provincial board members representing Mandaue City’s lone district.

