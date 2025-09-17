Robert Redford, cinema legend, dead at 89

This photo taken on September 1, 2017 shows US actors Robert Redford wave after receiving the Golden Lions For Lifetime Achievement Awards during a ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. Cinema legend Robert Redford, a screen great both in front of and behind the camera whose career spanned six decades, died early on September 16, 2025, at his home in Utah, his publicist said. He was 89. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Cinema legend Robert Redford, a screen great both in front of and behind the camera whose career spanned six decades, died early on Tuesday morning at his home in Utah, his publicist said. He was 89.

Redford died in his sleep, and a specific cause was not given, according to a statement by Cindi Berger, the chief executive of publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK.

READ: Val Kilmer, Batman and ‘Top Gun’ star, dies at 65

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said.

The tousled-haired and freckled heartthrob made his breakthrough alongside Paul Newman as the affable outlaw in the Western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” in 1969.

After 20 years as an actor, he moved behind the camera, becoming an Oscar-winning director and co-founding the flagship Sundance festival for aspiring independent filmmakers.

READ: Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman, dead at age 76

A committed environmental activist, Redford also fought to preserve the natural landscape and resources of Utah, where he lived.

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on August 18, 1936, in Santa Monica, California, he was the son of an accountant.

Redford had four children with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, one of whom died as an infant.

He married German artist and longtime girlfriend Sibylle Szaggars in 2009.

READ: Gene Hackman was more than an everyman

‘Intellectual, artist, cowboy’

A household name in English-language cinema around the world, Redford won a directing Oscar for his 1980 film “Ordinary People,” as well as an honorary award in 2002.

“Robert Redford’s work as an actor, director and producer always represents the man himself: the intellectual, the artist, the cowboy,” Barbra Streisand said in 2002 when presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement honorary Oscar.

Tributes began to pour in Tuesday for the screen great.

“One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend,” said Meryl Streep, in a brief emailed statement.

Jane Fonda mourned Redford, a fellow activist, as “a beautiful person in every way.”

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for,” she said.

President Donald Trump hailed the actor as “great.”

“Robert Redford had a series of years where there was nobody better,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House after a journalist told him that Redford had died.

One of Redford’s most beloved roles was in the classic American political thriller “All the President’s Men” (1976), which tells the story of how two journalists exposed the Watergate scandal that brought down US president Richard Nixon.

Redford won his only nomination for the best actor Oscar when playing a 1930s con artist in “The Sting” (1973).

‘Redefined cinema’

One of the Redford’s greatest achievements was the launch in 1985 of the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place annually in the snowy mountains of Utah.

Created to discover new filmmakers and as an antidote to Hollywood’s commercialism and lack of diversity, it has fostered leading directors such as Jim Jarmusch, Quentin Tarantino and Steven Soderbergh.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our founder and friend Robert Redford,” said the Sundance Institute, in a statement.

“Bob’s vision of a space and a platform for independent voices launched a movement that, over four decades later, has inspired generations of artists and redefined cinema in the US and around the world.”