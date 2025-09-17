LPA now TD Mirasol, parts of N. Luzon under Signal No. 1
Tropical Depression Mirasol is forecast to make landfall in Aurora on Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) east of Quezon has developed into a tropical depression (TD) and was named Mirasol, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tuesday afternoon.
Mirasol was located 210 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon as of 4 p.m.
It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.
Strong winds will prevail in areas under Signal No 1: Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Quezon, Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag), the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler), Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes), the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, San Jose), and Catanduanes.
PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will cause strong to gale-force gusts across the southern portion of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Norte that is not under Wind Signal, Marinduque, Romblon, the southern portion of Mindoro provinces, and Panay Island.
Moderate seas will prevail over the seaboards of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes; the eastern seaboards of Isabela and Aurora; the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte.
Mariners of motorboats and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing to the sea.
Meanwhile, the TD is forecast to make landfall in Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Wednesday.
Mirasol is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)
