A Beacon of Hope: “Radiance of Reverie” art exhibit unites art and compassion at NUSTAR

The grand launch of the “Radiance of Reverie” art exhibit on September 12, 2025, transformed The Mall at NUSTAR into a powerful symbol of hope.

This collaborative show, featuring masterpieces from two celebrated Filipino artists, Cesar Montano and Ivan Acuña, is more than just an art display; it’s a vital fundraiser for the Battle Against Ignorance (BAI) Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating society’s most vulnerable.

Distinguished guests from various industries gathered at the event, united by a shared mission to support the foundation’s vision. The exhibit serves as a testament to NUSTAR’s commitment to not only showcasing world-class facilities but also championing local talent for a greater purpose.

The Battle Against Ignorance: A Mission Born from Experience

At the heart of the foundation is a powerful story of recovery. Lito Gruet, the Executive Director of the BAI Foundation, shared his personal journey from a successful actor and model to a severe drug addict. For 16 years, he was lost in a cycle of “ignorance,” which he describes as the root of all societal problems—from addiction and disease to teenage pregnancy. His addiction led him to a life of homelessness and desperation, but a divine intervention 25 years ago helped him reclaim his life. Now, he’s paying it forward by serving as a beacon of hope for others.

Gruet emphasized that the BAI Foundation’s mission is to combat this ignorance by spreading awareness through various initiatives, rescuing and rehabilitating street dwellers, and organizing fundraising events like “Radiance of Reverie.” The foundation believes that these individuals are not “hopeless” but are simply victims of trauma or mental health issues. He urged everyone in attendance to see them not as “eyesores,” but as people in need of compassion and support.

A Dream Collaboration: Art with a Purpose

The exhibit is a culmination of a long-held dream for artists Cesar Montano and Ivan Acuña. While Montano is widely celebrated for his acting career, his passion for the arts and charitable causes has long been a driving force. Acuña, a renowned contemporary abstract artist, is known for his dynamic paintings that feature bold colors and rich textures.

Montano expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the collaboration, stating, “After more than 10 years of planning and dreaming of exhibiting together, that vision is finally realized. What makes it more meaningful is that we are doing this for a good cause—helping our friends from BAI Foundation.” Acuña echoed this sentiment, highlighting the powerful fusion of compassion and art in the project.

Every masterpiece sold from the exhibit will give rescued individuals a second chance at life—a chance to heal, grow, and begin anew. The “Radiance of Reverie” exhibit will be on display at Level 1 of The Mall at NUSTAR until September 28, 2025. Guests are invited to be a part of this change and become an instrument of hope by visiting the exhibit and supporting the cause.