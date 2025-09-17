Romualdez’s possible exit as speaker is hinted by some lawmakers

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez of the House of Representatives is believed to be on his way out from the chamber’s top post. That is according to at least three insiders in the House, which included two lawmakers who asked not to be named.

There had been talks about Romualdez possibly taking a leave of absence — triggering Section 14 of the House Rules which delves on Absence or Temporary Incapacity of a Speaker, sources told the Inquirer.

Under Section 14, the following rules shall apply if a Speaker is temporarily incapacitated to perform the functions of his or her office:

The Deputy Speaker chosen by a majority of the Deputy Speakers from among themselves shall assume the duties and powers of the Speaker when the latter is absent or temporarily incapacitated. Should a day lapse without an Acting Speaker having been chosen by a majority of the Deputy Speakers, they shall proceed to choose an Acting Speaker by lot from among themselves

The Speaker may designate a Member as acting Deputy Speaker who will assume the powers and duties of an absent or temporarily incapacitated Deputy Speaker until such time that the latter returns to office and resumes work

The Speaker may designate from among the Deputy Secretaries General an Acting Secretary General who will assume the duties and powers of the Secretary General until such time that the latter returns to office and resumes work

The Speaker may designate an Acting Sergeant-at-Arms from among the senior officers of the Office of the Sergeantat-Arms who will assume the duties of the Sergeant-at-Arms until such time that the latter returns to office and resumes work

Part of the rumors is that Deputy Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, representative of Isabela province’s 6th District, will be the next Speaker or the Acting Speaker.

However, Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno downplayed such developments on Monday, saying that Dy’s name was only floated because he belongs to the same party as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“‘With Rep. Bojie, I’ve heard that, I see him all the time, a while ago we were together but we didn’t talk about that. And I don’t think he is doing anything to pursue that actually,” Puno said in a mix of Filipino and English during a press briefing.

I don’t remember now exactly, around three weeks ago, somebody was saying, because he is a deputy speaker also, right? So I don’t know in what context it was mentioned to me, but some said that why would we pick (Bacolod City Rep.) Albee (Benitez) why not… if we will replace the Speaker,” he added in Filipino. “And because he belongs to the party of the President, Partido Federal. So I think it was in that context there.”

It is not clear where talks of a leadership change are coming from, but Tiangco has been vocal about insisting on the presence of these discussions. Then last week, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco called for a total overhaul — removal of all leadership positions in the chamber.

However, Office of the Speaker chief communications officer Robert Ace Barbers downplayed Tiangco’s statements as “nothing more than the voice of frustration” as the Navotas solon was not able to play any role in the 20th Congress.

Rumors about a supposed leadership change in the House came after former Senate president Francis Escudero was replaced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Sotto took the post after Escudero was criticized for receiving a P30 million campaign donation in 2022 from a contractor whose firm was able to bag a lot of government infrastructure projects.

Romualdez has not been linked to any contractor, but he has received criticisms after contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya accused several House lawmakers of receiving bribes — allegedly receiving a percentage of public funds supposedly allocated to infrastructure projects.

Curlee Discaya told the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing last Monday that on top of lawmakers’ request for a kickback was a 25 percent cut that would allegedly be given to Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

Romualdez called out the Discaya couple’s claims, calling it “false, malicious, and nothing more than name-dropping.”

The Discaya couple later said they had no direct contact with Romualdez.

According to the Speaker, if anyone used his name to get funding from projects, they did it without his knowledge and permission. Furthermore, the Speaker said he is a self-made individual, and has never accepted any bribe from anyone. /jpv/mcm

