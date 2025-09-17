Cebu FC eyes bounce back win vs. Stallion Laguna in PFL 

Newly-signed Brazilian, Victor Cabral of Cebu FC leaps above a fallen One Taguig FC player during their PFL match. | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are determined to bounce back after opening their Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign with a narrow 1–2 loss to One Taguig FC last weekend at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last weekend.

Their focus now turns to a crucial meeting with one of their rivals, Stallion Laguna FC on September 20 at 8:30 p.m., again at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

READ: Cebu FC opens PFL campaign with September fixtures in Manila

Both sides will be eager to claim their first victory of the season, with Stallion Laguna coming off a 1–1 draw against Manila Digger FC in their own opener also last weekend.

Cebu FC’s setback to One Taguig saw former Azkals stalwart and Cebu-born Patrick Reichelt captain the opposition and strike in the 48th minute, adding to Andres Aldeguer’s first-half stoppage-time opener. New signing Rico Andes salvaged a late consolation goal for the Gentle Giants in the 91st-minute.

The clash with Stallion Laguna is part of a busy September for Cebu FC, who recently represented the Philippine Football Federation in the main draw of the AFF Shopee Cup.

READ: Draw done, PH focuses on getting ready for World tiltThey will wrap up the month with a marquee showdown against reigning PFL champions Kaya FC–Iloilo on September 28 at 4:00 p.m., also at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Key players who featured in the season opener include returning Philippine Under-23 internationals Kaj Amirul, Noah Ledell, and Jaime Rosquillo, along with Fati Khudoidodzoda, fresh from duty with Tajikistan at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in August.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP