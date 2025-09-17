Puno: Romualdez plans to resign as House Speaker

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is planning to submit his resignation on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, according to Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno. — File photo

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno said that House Speaker Martin Romualdez was planning to submit his resignation on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, our Speaker Romualdez called us in and told us that he intends to resign from his position today,” Puno said in Filipino during a dzMM interview on Wednesday.

Vote for Dy to replace Romualdez

Romualdez also recommended to party leaders to vote for House Deputy Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III as a replacement for his position, said Puno.

Dy ran under the same party as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Romualdez’s resignation had already been under discussion “weeks ago,” but party leaders had continued to convince him not to step down, stressing that the lower chamber could not afford to be “unstable,” especially amid ongoing controversies.

“Every time we party leaders meet, Speaker Martin would always mention that he was really thinking of resigning, because he said there was already too much controversy and he wanted to protect the reputation of our Lower House,” said Puno.

Romualdez was firm in his intent to resign, prompting some party leaders to suggest that he instead go on leave for the time being.

“He said maybe he should step aside so that he could face these allegations. It wouldn’t be good if there were only rumors and people would say he was using his position to avoid scrutiny,” Puno said.

“He said it wouldn’t be fair to the House. He said everything he did was for the success of the House of Representatives, and that it wouldn’t be right for it to seem like he was avoiding the inquiries of the committees or the upcoming commission,” he also said, referring to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

Puno also said Romualdez does not want anyone to think that he is evading accountability, especially because he has nothing to be ashamed of and has done nothing wrong.

However, in a meeting on Tuesday, Romualdez announced his decision to resign instead of taking a leave.

“He said the problem with taking a leave is that people would say, ‘He’ll just come back, he’s just on the sidelines, his decision to face all of this isn’t really true,’” Puno said.

What happens next to Romualdez?

According to Puno, Romualdez will focus on addressing the issues being thrown against him. He also remains as a congressman despite resigning as House Speaker.

“The most recent issue started back in January regarding the so-called budget insertions, but now we’ve learned that it actually wasn’t him and he had nothing to do with it,” he said.

“But the Speaker endured that for seven months. That’s why I admire him, because he was not only prepared but also showed the capacity to sacrifice for the House, for Congress as a whole, and even for the Senate as well,” he continued.

In February, 12 counts of falsification of legislative documents and 12 counts of graft complaints were filed against Romualdez and other lawmakers before the Office of the Ombudsman for the alleged P241 billion worth of “insertions” in the 2025 national budget.

Rumors about a supposed leadership change in the House came after former Senate president Francis Escudero was replaced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Sotto took the post after Escudero was criticized for receiving a P30-million campaign donation in 2022 from a contractor whose firm was able to bag a lot of government infrastructure projects.

Romualdez has not been linked to any contractor, but he has received criticisms after contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya accused several House lawmakers of receiving bribes — allegedly receiving a percentage of public funds supposedly allocated to infrastructure projects.

Curlee Discaya told the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing last Monday that on top of lawmakers’ request for a kickback was a 25-percent cut that would allegedly be given to Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co. /das

