Pam, Archival agree: No more point-to-point travel for city-bound buses

A bus heading to southern Cebu leaves the Cebu South Bus Terminal along Bacalso Ave. Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines -To make commuting from the south to Cebu City easier, the governor here suggested having dedicated bus stops along the highway.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro made this recommendation after the Capitol successfully pleaded to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to reconsider its decision to strictly enforce point-to-point travel for city-bound provincial buses.

Baricuatro on Wednesday, September 17 announced that the city government has heeded their request, permitting bus passengers to alight or board in bus stops within schools and universities along the highway.

“I appealed to him nga unta pahunungon lang sa mga unibersidad… and thank God and I want to thank Mayor Archival for agreeing to it,” Baricuatro said.

It can be recalled that the city government reinforced a long-standing rule requiring provincial buses to head straight to designated terminals, no roadside stops allowed.

Both the riding public and motorists, however, criticized the point-to-point travel move. Passengers, particularly students, complained that it will only make the already challenging commute more difficult.

Baricuatro revealed that she also received similar complaints from constituents in the province, who sought the Capitol’s assistance in the hopes of overturning the rule mandated by Cebu City to smoothen traffic.

Aside from students, the public pointed out that the point-to-point travel rule would make traveling more hassle for people with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and pregnant women.

“We will try to talk with Mayor Archival about this but really, for me, is to have bus stops para convenient sa tanan,” added Baricuatro. / with reports from Mark John Cabante

